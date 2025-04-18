What is Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' combined net worth? Kjersti Flaa claims donating $2 million to NAACP was "like pocket money" for them

During the latest episode of her Flaawsome Talks with Kjersti Flaa podcast, journalist Kjersti Flaa discussed Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, reflecting on Lively's inclusion in TIME's 100 Most Influential People of 2025 list. According to the TIME article dated April 16, 2025, civil rights lawyer Sherrilyn Ifill nominated Lively, citing the couple's 2019 donation to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

"She and her husband Ryan Reynolds reached out in 2019 to make a contribution to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund," Sherrilyn Ifill wrote.

During her April 17, 2025, video released on YouTube, Flaa remarked that this donation followed the backlash the couple had received for hosting their wedding at Boone Hall Plantation & Gardens in South Carolina—a site with a deeply painful past. As Hindustan Times (January 30, 2025) noted, this plantation included preserved "slave street" and cabins, which were once operated using enslaved labor.

Flaa also questioned the magnitude of the couple's contribution, considering their significant wealth.

"They have so much money so giving away $2 million is like pocket money for them—it’s nothing and it’s deductible on their taxes", Flaa added.

Celebrity Net Worth estimated that Reynolds' net worth was at $350 million and Lively's at $30 million, giving them a combined total of $380 million.

Flaa further brought up a controversial moment involving Blake Lively that contrasted with her philanthropic efforts for the Black community. Flaa cited an alleged video of Lively resting her feet on an ottoman styled to resemble a Black man. Flaa clarified that the figure was later revealed to be a white man with darkened skin.

Kjersti Flaa claims Blake Lively "did a Ryan Reynolds" during the London premiere of Another Simple Favour

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at "It Ends With Us" New York Premiere (Image via Getty)

During the latest episode of her podcast, Kjersti Flaa discussed Blake Lively's behaviour outside the theater after the London screening event of the movie Another Simple Favour. The Norwegian journalist remarked that the actress "did a Ryan Reynolds" at the event.

"Blake Lively did a Ryan Reynolds in London when she had people signing autographs outside the theater or in back of the theater," Flaa said.

Blake Lively made an appearance at the London screening of Another Simple Favour, joining the cast for the premiere event on April 15, 2025. In her podcast video, Flaa shared a short clip of Lively interacting with fans after the event, signing posters, and noted how Lively was emulating her husband, Ryan Reynolds' well-known practice of engaging with fans at premieres.

"She smiled and stopped and signed all these photographs of Lady Pool all shiny new photographs", Flaa added.

Kjersti Flaa further explained that the images Lively was signing featured "Lady Pool," a character from Deadpool, which was portrayed by a stuntwoman, not Lively herself. She also speculated that since everyone in the crowd had the same pictures, it must have been given to them by someone who had allegedly told them:

"Hey do you want this picture and you can go over there and get her signature on it and then you maybe can sell it on eBay and make $25".

Reflecting on this unexpected fan interaction, Flaa stated that she couldn't remember seeing Blake Lively ever interested in fans in Ryan Reynolds' style, "before this whole thing happened."

"She was always in a rush getting away from everyone so this is a new Blake Lively", Flaa added.

Blake Lively's latest movie, Another Simple Favor, a sequel to the 2018 film A Simple Favor, was directed by Paul Feig. It premiered on March 7, 2025, at the SXSW festival and will be available on Prime Video starting May 1, 2025.

