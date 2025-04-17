"Looks a little weird"- Journalist Kjersti Flaa speculates Blake Lively "did some stuff" to her "face" ahead of Another Simple Favor's London premiere

In the latest episode of her Flaawsome Talk with Kjersti Flaa podcast, host and journalist Kjersti Flaa discussed recent photos of Blake Lively taken at the London premiere of Another Simple Favor on April 15, 2025. During the April 17, 2025, episode, Flaa commented on Lively’s appearance, stating the actress looked “a bit different.”

"I think Blake Lively looks a bit different. I don’t know — I don’t want to speculate anything but I feel like her face looks different. I don’t know if she’s done something but she looks a little weird", Flaa remarked.

During her discussion, Kjersti Flaa talked about the various outfits that Blake Lively wore during the event.

"Lively was seen in different outfits. One was like a leather coat thing with fringes on it. Another one was like a Chanel jacket I think, with a short skirt. And then she was wearing it like a jean and jacket — very like ’90s outfit with kind of diamond glitter stuff", the journalist described.

While discussing these style moments, Flaa reflected on photos shared by Daily Mail on April 16, 2025. She shared her speculations about Lively’s face, which looked “a bit weird” in the images, stating that could either be due to travel fatigue or cosmetic enhancements.

"Uh, maybe it’s the jet lag or maybe she did some stuff before she went to the premiere," Flaa speculated.

However, Flaa emphasized that her comments were purely observational because to her, Blake Lively's face looked "different from before". She clarified that she was not being critical or trying to throw "shade" on the actor.

"I’m not throwing shade at women who want to up their looks by doing stuff to their face. I’m just noticing that I think she looks a little different," Flaa clarified.

Kjersti Flaa discusses recent photos of Blake Lively with Anna Kendrick, shares what body language expert claimed about the pictures

From L to R, Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick: Source Getty Images

In the latest episode of her podcast, journalist Kjersti Flaa discussed a recent Daily Mail article featuring commentary from body language expert Judi James on the recent photos of Blake Lively with Anna Kendrick during the London screening of Another Simple Favor.

The screening took place on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, and on April 16, the Daily Mail published the exclusive article with James' commentary.

According to the report, James analyzed a series of pictures from the event, highlighting what she perceived as signs of tension or discomfort between the two actresses.

"Blake seems to be investing more when it comes to doing the heavy lifting of looking happy and amiable...It could be the pressure to visually deny rumors of some kind of a rift that is causing their un-relaxed-looking poses, but they’re not seeming to project any sense of an easy-going relationship here", James observed.

Judi James also addressed the noticeable difference in the actresses’ statures, stating that although they have a "height differential", there were "signs of relaxed and authentic fun or rapport" in the images.

Nonetheless, she noted that Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick "lack synchronization".

"Their torsos adopt rigid-looking angles with no inward leaning or playful touches or movement... Standing almost face-to-face, the arms round each other’s backs looked self-consciously placed rather than part of a partial hugging ritual," she added.

During her discussion, Flaa responded to these insights, starting with how one doesn't need Judi James' professional skills to understand how "awkward" the images looked. She further added her observation as well, stating:

"And the fact that Blake Lively is so much taller than Anna Kendrick and she was wearing those high heels — it kind of looked out of balance in the first place".

At present, Blake Lively is on her promotional run for her upcoming movie, Another Simple Favor, scheduled to release on May 1, 2025, on Amazon Prime.

