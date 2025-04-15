Kjersti Flaa claims Blake Lively pushed her boyfriend Magnus to drink gin while he was trying to interview her for 'A Simple Favor' in 2018

Journalist Kjersti Flaa recently claimed that Blake Lively allegedly pushed her boyfriend, Magnus, to drink gin while he was attempting to interview her for A Simple Favor in 2018. In a YouTube video, which she uploaded on April 13, she claimed that:

“When Magnus my boyfriend was interviewing Blake Lively a few years ago.. I think it was 2018.. When I was also interviewing her for ‘A Simple favor’.”

She continued:

“She was pouring gin in this cocktail glass for him, pushing him to drink… It was early in the morning and she was promoting Aviation Gin, her husband's gin, and she was putting the bottle in front of the camera..”

Flaa further reported:

“So you know even though you didn't want to promote her gin, it was impossible to miss it.. She was promoting her husband's gin instead of talking about why she was there and wasting everyone's time.”

This wasn’t the first time Flaa criticized Lively in recent days. Four days ago, on April 9, Flaa posted a video, responding to claims made by It Ends With Us actor Adam Mondschein. Mondschein had stated that Lively reportedly "never complained" about the "nearly n*de" scene mentioned in Justin Baldoni's complaint.

Kjersti Flaa released another YouTube video criticising Blake Lively

In her latest YouTube video, Kjersti Flaa said it seemed everyone was wrong about Blake Lively. Last week, there were reports that Blake regretted starting a feud with Justin Baldoni. But according to People Magazine on April 11, she actually said she had no regrets about suing him. Flaa also mentioned that the Daily Mail had photos of Blake where she seemed sad.

She claimed that this might have led netizens to believe that Lively regretted this whole feud. While talking about Blake Lively in the same YouTube video, Flaa said:

“So Blake Lively believes she's doing the right thing.. According to the source, Blake Lively did not make this decision on a whim. It was months in the making.. Okay so that also explains why she was working with the New York Times for months before they actually published that article..”

In this video, Flaa referred to the New York Times article from December 2024, which first exclusively covered Lively’s story. The article claimed that Baldoni reportedly started a smear campaign against the actress.

Flaa went on to allege in the same video that Blake reportedly knew there would be backlash and prepared herself for mentally and emotionally difficult times. The journalist tried to understand the reasoning behind the entire situation. She claimed that Blake Lively filed this lawsuit to reportedly clean up her own reputation.

However, Lively, as stated by Flaa, is now saying that she is doing it for all the other victims out there. Hence, Flaa expressed her confusion about Lively’s statements and the lawsuit.

Meanwhile, this wasn’t the first time Flaa opened up about Blake Lively. In the video shared on YouTube on April 9, 2025, Flaa addressed the claims made by Adam Mondschein, who alleged that Lively "never complained" about the "nearly n*de" scene. While doing the same, Flaa offered her perspective on the matter and said:

“One of Blake Lively's co-stars from ‘It Ends With Us’ has come out and said that she is basically lying. She [Lively] said that the birthing scene was so uncomfortable and she was nearly n*de...”

Next, while talking about Mondschein's claims regarding Blake, Flaa said:

“Now, Adam Mondschein came out exclusively on Page Six saying that that's not what happened. He says to Page Six that... 'Needless to say, my experience working with her is very different than the one she described in her lawsuits.'"

Meanwhile, all the videos of Flaa are available on her channel on YouTube.

