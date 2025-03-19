Podcaster Zack Peter once again spoke about the Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni case after Ryan Reynolds requested that a judge dismiss his name from Baldoni's lawsuit against his wife. In a new video on X on March 19, Peter said:

“The New York Times has filed a motion to dismiss. Leslie Sloan, Blake's publicist has filed a motion to dismiss. They're all saying, 'Hey, judge, we don't want to move forward with this lawsuit. Can you please dismiss us? Because we're innocent.'”

He then continued:

“But the interesting thing is Ryan Reynolds... is trying to get dismissed from this lawsuit, but I mean, he's basically like, judge, let me out. Leave my wife in it, but let me out.”

The video came just a day after CNN reported on March 18 that Ryan Reynolds had asked the court to remove him as a defendant in Baldoni's $400 million defamation lawsuit. Reynolds argued that Baldoni's allegations against him were unfounded and only a manifestation of his "hurt feelings."

Blake Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds, urged court to dismiss his name from Justin Baldoni's lawsuit

While explaining Ryan Reynolds' request to be dismissed from Justin Baldoni's lawsuit, Zack Peter further stated in the same X video:

“When it comes to Ryan Reynolds... He's claiming that Ryan Reynolds referred to him as a predator. He allegedly told WME that Justin Baldoni is a predator and therefore that ended up with Justin Baldoni losing his representation at WME. Ryan Reynolds is saying, 'Well, I believed he was a predator and like, that was my opinion.'”

Peter was referring to Baldoni's defamation lawsuit, which alleges that Reynolds privately referred to him as a "s*xual predator" and attempted to have him fired by his talent agency, WME.

In response, Reynolds' lawyers told The Post on March 19 that he could not have disparaged Baldoni because the allegation is not defamation unless they can demonstrate that Reynolds did not think the statement was true.

Additionally, Reynolds further believed that Baldoni was a predator, which makes his defamation case weak, according to a statement issued by the Hollywood couples' attorneys.

Explaining the matter and speaking of Reynolds, Peter further said:

“And then he references a number of quotes from Justin Baldoni's book and podcast and Ted Talk and basically they pull a lot of old Baldoni statements. And Reynolds is making it clear that he didn't say that Justin Baldoni was a predator to defame him…”

Peter also stated:

“That was just his opinion and that Justin Baldoni being let go by WME had nothing to do with him. However, Ari Emmanuel at WME has already gone on the record with this now where.. basically said that Justin Baldoni was fired from WME and that he did this in support of Blake and Ryan Reynolds..”.

Peter further claimed that in Baldoni’s allegations, Reynolds mocked his name by calling him "Justin Belldoni." So having Ari Emmanuel from WME go on record and publicly state the same showed that this was a premeditated answer. This is because he probably allegedly knew that he would be asked this question.

Meanwhile, as per CNN on March 19, Reynolds' request asserted:

"Mr. Reynolds is a defendant in this action for one reason, and one reason only: because billionaire Plaintiff Steve Sarowitz promised to spend up to $100 million to “ruin” Ms. Lively and Mr. Reynolds."

While Blake Lively has sued Baldoni and his business associates for s*xual harassment and retaliation, attorneys for the couple added that Reynolds had nothing to do with the case and had just been a "supportive spouse."

As of now, Reynolds and Lively's attorneys have not made any official statements related to the recent developments.

