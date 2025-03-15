"He was in fact part of the bullying" - Candace Owens alleges Hugh Jackman's role in the Justin Baldoni case for his "bromance" with Ryan Reynolds

Hugh Jackman has allegedly gotten involved in the ongoing legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, according to a Daily Mail report from March 12, 2025. According to a source for the publication, The Wolverine star is reportedly being dragged into the legal issue due to his friendship with Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds.

Ad

It is worth noting that Jackman and Reynolds were co-stars in the 2024 film Deadpool & Wolverine, which was released a few weeks before It Ends With Us.

Meanwhile, Candace Owens addressed details on Hugh Jackman's alleged role in the legal battle in a YouTube video on her channel on March 15, 2025. In the video, Owens started by stating that Hugh Jackman "might be deposed" in the case. However, there has been no confirmation of the same by either Jackman or Lively.

Ad

Trending

“We actually haven’t discussed him much at all throughout this case which is kind of strange. I don’t really know why we didn’t kind of do a deeper dive onto Hugh Jackman and the role that he played in all of this when we’ve looked at everybody else,” she said.

Ad

Ad

Candace Owens claimed that she is a fan of X-Men films and didn't want to see Hugh being reportedly associated with the "bullying squad against Justin Baldoni." She added that while people needed to look at the case objectively, Jackman was allegedly a "part of the bullying that happened to Justin Baldoni."

“We have to look at this case objectively and he was in fact a part of the bullying that happened to Justin Baldoni, whether or not he wants to admit that or sees that here are the facts ready,” she said.

Ad

Candace said that she has questions related to Ryan Reynolds' "bromances" with various personalities, adding that it has been popular among the public for a long time. These reported bromances include his friendship with Jackman as well as Jake Gyllenhaal, among others.

Owens added that she finds Ryan's "bromance" weird since he is 48 years old and has four kids. She said that the actor still has a lot of time to convince everyone that his "bromances" are normal even though no one told him to do the same.

Ad

Hugh Jackman’s alleged involvement in the legal case: Candace Owens explains

In her latest video, Candace Owens referred to a scene from Deadpool & Wolverine where Nicepool was introduced and killed in a violent sequence. Candace claimed that the possible reason to kill the character was because it was a funny thing to do with a person that another person is having issues with in real life.

Ad

She added that it was "highly unlikely that Hugh Jackman was therefore not aware" of why Reynolds was writing all "these lines." She said that she had previously done a timeline of the movie's writing where the scene with Nicepool was reportedly not "supposed to be a part of their principal filming."

Candace then referred to the promotional interview conducted by Hugh Jackman with Brandon Sklenar, who portrayed Atlas Corrigan in It Ends with Us. Owens claimed that Hugh’s conversation had nothing to do with the film’s promotion.

Ad

“He just wanted a little bit of A-list power there and when you’re really obviously trying to be a high school bully, you want to be like, ‘We’re the cool kids and you’re nothing'," Owens said.

She added:

"What better way to make him feel uncomfortable than to promote his movie, him being Justin Baldoni’s movie, and bring an A-lister to mock him.”

Ad

Ad

Candace also stated that Hugh Jackman portrayed the role of a best friend during his interview with Sklenar and that the latter was “supposed to be Justin Baldoni.”

Owens displayed a portion of the interview where Jackman questioned Sklenar about what he was doing with his “best buddy’s wife." Brandon responded to it by saying that he had no idea about it. In her video, Candace Owens said that it was weird that Jackman attended the premiere of It Ends with Us in New York City in August last year.

Ad

She said that Jackman "obviously knows" what was happening and what the conversation on the way to the premiere would have been like. Calling it a "power display," Owens said that Jackman did play a role in it.

Candace Owens also indirectly referred to Lively's statement about her friends being her "dragons," as she called the actor "one of the unnamed dragons."

“He obviously knows what is going on, what would that conversation have been on the way to the premiere as they made Justin Baldoni go really early and then stuffed him in the basement again,” she said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

While Candace Owens’ latest video is now trending, Hugh Jackman has not shared any response to the same.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback