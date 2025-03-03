Podcaster compares Blake Lively's accusation against Jamey Heath with an alleged confession from Ryan Reynolds amid legal battle with Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's ongoing legal battle has been a hot topic on the internet. Notably, the former's lawsuit against Baldoni in December last year also included the name of Jamey Heath, one of the producers of It Ends With Us, featuring Blake and Justin in the lead.

Ad

Lively's lawsuit accused Heath of "disturbing misconduct" when It Ends With Us was in production, as per People magazine (published December 2024).

Meanwhile, a video of podcaster Elsrich went viral on March 3, 2025, where she compared the accusation against Heath to an alleged confession from Blake Lively's husband Ryan Reynolds, where he admitted to staring at a "nursing woman" on one occasion.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Elsrich's video was also shared by @spiritualshift_ on X (formerly Twitter), and it featured Ryan's alleged confession where he said:

"I'd probably like to go back to this morning, in the hotel lobby, a nursing mother caught me staring, and I didn't know what the appropriate facial expression was for that. So I just kept on staring and staring and staring, and then I just kinda got locked into that, like a time warp."

Ad

Elsrich further shared why Ryan made the alleged claims of staring in the video as she stated:

"That video is in response to a question a fan had asked Ryan Reynolds asking if you had a time machine, which historical event would you like to go back in time to witness."

Elsrich addressed the accusations made by Blake Lively in her lawsuit

In the viral video, Elsrich displayed a page from a legal document that was filed on January 31, 2025, where Blake Lively gave detailed information about an alleged incident between her and Jamey Heath that happened back in May 2023. Elsrich was spotted referring to the same by saying:

Ad

"Present in the room are Lively's nanny, makeup artist, and assistant. While Lively is having body make up removed, she was not topless as she claimed in her complaint. She was either nursing or pumping while fully clothed. Lively asked Heath to face the wall while they determined a time to meet with the other producers who were just standing outside the door."

Ad

Elsrich then mentioned the time when Blake accused Heath of looking her in the eye despite the fact that she asked the latter to face the wall.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Elsrich eventually started addressing Ryan Reynolds in the video, saying that someone should find the woman he was allegedly staring at in the past. Elsrich said that the woman should get compensation and compared the incident with the accusations of Blake Lively.

"It's okay when you do it. It's a problem when other people do it. Interesting. You just stood there and stared because you didn't know what to do. You're a grown man. You're a married man. You're a father. You've seen a woman breastfeeding before. Why were you staring at this woman?"

Ad

Ad

Elsrich seemingly criticized Lively for claiming that Heath's actions were allegedly "s*xual harassment." She even questioned Ryan if he would like the woman he was staring to come back into his life and sue him, or if Blake was "being ridiculous." Elsrich told Ryan to select any one of the options as "facts" and that she would wait for his response.

Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have yet to share a response to the comments made by Elsrich in the video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback