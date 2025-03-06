"They literally have nothing on him"—Zack Peter reacts as Justin Baldoni's ex-employee accuses him of "toxic positivity" amid clash with Blake Lively

Podcaster Zack Peter recently reacted as one of Justin Baldoni's ex-employee accused him of "toxic positivity" amid his clash with his It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively. Referring to the incident, and quoting a LA Times article, that first covered the news on Wednesday, March 5, Peter took to X on March 6 and said:

“Literally, the LA Times put out my opinion, a hit piece on Justin Belldoni saying that former employees that refused to go on the record felt like he created a work environment that was “toxic positive”.. There was too much toxic positivity…”

He continued, quoting the article:

“He was too nice to everybody. He made them sign off their emails with so much love.. That's how ridiculous it has become, with this attempt to malign this, they literally have nothing on him, right? Because Blake Lively has failed to produce any sort of evidence that proves any of the claims that she's made against him…”

The X video came after Justin Baldoni was accused by an anonymous former co-worker of "evangelizing" his Baha'i faith and practicing "toxic positivity" at work.

For the unphased, the Baháʼí Faith is a 19th-century religion that started in Iran. It highlights the value of all religions and the togetherness of all people. according to Bahá'ís, serving others is the ultimate goal of life.

Zack Peter defended Justin Baldoni as an ex-employee accused him of “toxic positivity”

Further defending Justin Baldoni and talking about the same, he said that he's now debunked several Blake Lively's claims against him. He further alleged that Justin Baldoni has shown that some of these evidence were also discredited because they were doctored.

This fabricated evidence allegedly includes some text messages, and some of her tailings, which were later debunked by his team. Talking about how Lively allegedly didn't find anything on Baldoni, Peter continued:

“So now they have nothing left but to say that he was too nice. He created a work environment that was too focused on toxic positivity. What is toxic positivity? Like, please explain to me what is toxic positivity…”

Trying to sarcastically understand the meaning of the phrase, he further said:

“Like anybody that's ever had a bad boss that was truly toxic, a work environment that was truly toxic, hectic, stressful, not good for your mental health. Please explain to me why all of these anonymous sources, because they're multiple, you know, they're not going to be able to do that.”

Speaking of these multiple sources he claimed that they are anonymous because allegedly none of them want to come forward as they're reportedly afraid they're going to be tied into the legal drama. He further alleged that nobody's backing Blake Lively anymore. Everyone has reportedly withdrawn their support for her publicly.

“So if anybody's trying to drag people into lawsuits, I would say it's Blake Lively, not Justin Baldoni.. So, this is the big exclusive in LA time… People that won't even go on record, to talk about how toxically positive he was… His work environment… It was too positive. What?”

Meanwhile, as per the same LA Times report, according to a few other former workers, Justin Baldoni made some of them uncomfortable by promoting his Baha'i faith at work. However, following the report, a representative for Baldoni and Wayfarer told Us Weekly in a statement on Wednesday, March 5:

“There have never been any reported complaints regarding the workplace culture, or any communicated issues regarding the platforms of its founders..."

It continued:

"If any guidance was ever provided to employees of how to conduct their written correspondence, it was to ensure that the activities of its employees remained professional and aligned with the ethos of the company…”

The claims and the statement came amidst Baldoni’s legal battle with Gossip Girl actress Blake Lively. Due to Lively's allegation that Baldoni allegedly s*xually harassed her during the production of the 2024 film It Ends With Us, both Baldoni and Lively filed separate legal cases.

