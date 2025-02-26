Podcaster Zack Peter commends Blake Lively's "gall" to mention Justin Baldoni's "five mistresses" in the footnote of her letter to the judge

Podcaster Zack Peter recently praised Blake Lively's "gall" to include Justin Baldoni's "five mistresses" in the footnote of her letter to the judge. In a February 26 X video, while discussing the ongoing legal issue between Lively and Baldoni, Peter claimed that the actress had called out Baldoni's "five mistresses" while her team demanded the actor's phone record.

Ad

The podcaster further stated that in the same video:

“But the fact that Blake Lively had the gall to put this in the footnote of her in her letter to the judge and we've seen them do this and take these shady jabs. I just thought it was funny..”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

For the context, Blake Lively's team filed a request to the court on February 13 and demanded Baldoni's phone records as they wanted to look into a reported smear campaign that Justin's team might have started against the actress.

After that Baldoni's legal team jokingly implied that Lively's team was trying to find information on "five mistresses" or "five psychiatrists." Shortly after, Lively's legal team included the phrase in the footnote of their latest court order on February 25.

Ad

Blake Lively again took a dig at Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively submitted another court report against Justin Baldoni (Image via Getty Images)

During the same X video of February 26, while talking about the case further, Peter said that Blake Lively called out Justin Baldoni's five alleged psychiatrists as well. This happened as Lively tried to get Baldoni's phone records and filed the same to the court on February 13.

Ad

They claimed that they wanted to look into a reported smear campaign against the actress that Baldoni might or might not have started. In the meantime, in the clip, Peter continued and stated that later Lively's team filed another court order.

In the footnote of the letter to the judge, they claimed that they were not interested in the contents of the messages. They just wanted to know the people he had a conversation with. They further stated that they were not interested in outing Justin Baldoni's five mistresses or his five psychiatrists.

Ad

Ad

Meanwhile, as per the Tribune’s February 26 report, there is no proof that Baldoni had five mistresses. The reference was rejected by his legal team as a diversion, and they charged Lively's team with employing media-driven strategies rather than concentrating on sound legal issues.

Additionally, the request for accessing the actor's phone records was also resisted by Baldoni's attorneys on February 14, who deemed it excessively general and invasive. They further cautioned that it would reveal private conversations irrelevant to the case, such as those with attorneys, physicians, and acquaintances.

Ad

Meanwhile, Judge Lyman is anticipated to decide whether Lively's team will be allowed to access Baldoni's phone records during the case's discovery phase. On the other hand, Baldoni's legal team has urged the court to reject them in their argument that the subpoenas violate privacy and go beyond the bounds of lawful discovery.

Ad

Now, this happened after attorneys for Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds requested "additional protections" from the judge. As per the People Magazine article from February 21, after both parties consented to a protective order, the actress and her husband's lawyers wrote to Judge Lewis J. Liman on Thursday, February 20, asking for a more strict order than the court's "model" one.

Additionally, as per Forbes' report from the same day, the official statement stated that as the issue has continued to unfold in public, the pair and those who have publicly backed the couple have allegedly been the targets of violent, offensive, s*xist, and threats.

Ad

On the other hand, Baldoni or his lawyer haven't said anything about these new allegations as of yet.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback