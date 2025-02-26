Justin Baldoni's team claims Blake Lively wants to "prevent the public" from accessing relevant evidence through her Protective Order demand

Justin Baldoni's legal team has accused Blake Lively of wanting to "prevent the public" from accessing relevant evidence through her Protective Order demand. The It Ends With Us actors have been involved in a legal feud since December last year and have filed lawsuits against each other.

On February 25, 2025, as reported by People, Justin Baldoni's legal team responded to Blake Lively's earlier request for an enhanced Protective Order from the court. They questioned the actress's motives behind asking for heightened privacy, claiming it was to "prevent the public" from accessing relevant material.

"Given how actively the Lively Parties have publicized and litigated Ms. Lively’s claims in the media, we are surprised to now learn how vehemently she wants to prevent the public from accessing material and relevant evidence," Baldoni's legal team wrote, as per People.

Their letter to the judge further stated:

"Ms. Lively has already publicized the alleged details of the so-called 'harassment' in her Amended Complaint. Therefore, Ms. Lively lacks a 'good faith' belief that there is any information of such a 'personally sensitive nature' that disclosure thereof to the parties 'would unnecessarily violate [her] privacy rights.'"

The aforementioned letter came in response to Blake Lively's February 20 letter to Judge Lewis J. Liman, wherein the actress requested a Protective Order to maintain their privacy.

Lively's side described the matter as a "case involving high-profile individuals and allegations of sexual harassment." They further claimed that details made public about the same could result in "exposing them to threats" and "possible witness intimidation."

After her initial complaint against Justin Baldoni was filed in December 2024, Blake Lively submitted an amended complaint with fresh allegations and other added details on February 18, 2025. Baldoni has also countersued Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, over defamation and extortion.

Blake Lively claims two other women from the sets of It Ends With Us are ready to testify against Justin Baldoni

In her amended complaint filed on February 18, Blake Lively made fresh allegations against Justin Baldoni alongside her original accusations of s*xual harassment, inappropriate workplace behavior, and indulging in a PR campaign to tarnish her reputation.

In her lawsuit, Lively referred to two other women from the sets of It Ends With Us who are ready to testify against Justin Baldoni to prove the actress's allegations against her co-star. The lawsuit, however, refrained from mentioning any names to allegedly protect the women's privacy. Obtained by Fox News Digital, it read:

“The dangerous climate of threats, harassment, and intimidation fueled by the Defendants’ retaliation campaign has required Ms. Lively to alter her personal and professional life, and to take steps to protect innocent bystanders rather than exposing them to further harm. Thus, this Amended Complaint does not refer to certain witnesses by name, nor does it provide screenshots of their text messages."

The lawsuit further added:

"Importantly, however, these witnesses have given Ms. Lively permission to share the substance of their communications in this Amended Complaint as contained herein, and they will testify and produce responsive documents in the discovery process."

As per Blake Lively's lawsuit, she first communicated her issues with Justin Baldoni's behavior on the sets of It Ends With Us to a Sony executive. It is worth noting that Sony was in charge of distributing the film. Lively stated that she communicated the issues to an executive named Ange Giannetti on May 26, 2023.

Lively also mentioned that another female member on the set felt similar concerns, which Justin Baldoni acknowledged on June 1, 2023. Additionally, a second female cast member allegedly told Lively that she felt uncomfortable on the movie set.

Blake Lively also named a new defendant in her amended complaint; PR crisis firm Street Relations' head, Jed Wallace. Further, she also added charges of defamation against Justin Baldoni. According to the Gossip Girl actress, the statements made by Baldoni's attorney Bryan Freedman were damaging to her, as they accused her of making fabricated claims. Her complaint stated:

“The statements Wayfarer, Baldoni, and Heath, through their agents, including Bryan Freedman, published about Ms. Lively are reasonably understood to state and imply that Ms. Lively fabricated claims of harassment and filed false claims of harassment with the Civil Rights Department of the State of California and with this Court."

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are scheduled to face each other in court on March 9, 2026. Further developments are awaited.

