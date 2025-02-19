Blake Lively's amended complaint adds Jed Wallace as defendant, talks about women allegedly feeling uncomfortable around Justin Baldoni

Actress Blake Lively filed a lawsuit against It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni on December 31, 2024, in New York federal court. According to a report by PEOPLE dated February 19, 2025, the actress amended her lawsuit and added Jed Wallace and his company, Street Relations as defendants.

As per The Hollywood Reporter's story dated February 13, 2025, Lively's legal team petitioned a Texas court to depose Jed Wallace on January 21, 2025. Wallace is a crisis PR firm consultant and owner of Street Relations which deals with crisis PR.

The actress' legal team claimed that Wallace was a key figure in the alleged smear campaign Lively believes Justin Baldoni orchestrated to counter her lawsuit's s*xual harassment claims.

Additionally, according to a report by PEOPLE dated February 19, 2025, a spokesperson for the actress said that the amended complaint "details the corroboration that backs up Blake’s original se*ual harassment and retaliation concerns."

Lively's spokesperson alleged that the actress' updated lawsuit shows that other women trusted the actress with sharing their discomfort and fear of putting forth their incidents as well as their "concern about the current public vitriol."

Blake Lively's amended complaint claims two women are willing to testify against Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively's recently updated complaint is a continuation to the one she filed in December wherein she accused Justin Baldoni of s*xual harassment, alleged his behavior resulted in "severe emotional harm" to her and her family, and that he attempted a smear campaign against her.

As per PEOPLE's report dated February 19, Lively's lawyers Mike Gottlieb and Esra Hudson, said that the amended version of the lawsuit offers important additional evidence and corroborates the actress' original claims. Additionally, the lawsuit features "previously undisclosed communications" involving Sony, Wayfarer Studios, Lively, and other witnesses.

One of the particulars of the complaint's latest version mentions that Blake Lively wasn't alone in raising her concerns and complaining about Justin Baldoni and that she raised them in real time in 2023. The complaint also clarified that Lively's complaints weren't in connection to "some imagined power play for control of the film in 2024."

The amended document adds that Justin Baldoni was aware of other women who felt uncomfortable due to his behavior. The complaint doesn't reveal the name of the two women who are willing to give their statements on the matter, however, it mentions that they have given the actress permission to share the substance of their communications. It also states that “they will testify and produce responsive documents in the discovery process.”

As for Jed Wallace's involvement in the lawsuit, Blake Lively's lawyers contended in their January 21, 2025, petition that Wallace "weaponized a digital army around the country, including in New York and Los Angeles, to create, seed, manipulate, and advance disparaging content that appeared to be authentic on social media platforms and internet chat forums.”

However, Jed Wallace filed a multimillion-dollar defamation lawsuit against Lively in Texas federal court. Wallace's lawyer denied his involvement in the alleged s*xual harassment, failure to investigate or aid the reported harassment, and retaliation.

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively's lawsuit is set to go to trial in March 2026, given lawyers for both actors have opted out of mediation. Moreover, during a pre-trial hearing in February 2025, U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman warned Baldoni and Lively not to litigate their suits via the media. The judge added that he could set an earlier date for the trial if the two continued their public relations battle.

