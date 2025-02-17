"They look rough. Hanging on by a thread" — TikToker Link Lauren comments on Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' appearance at SNL50

Social media influencer and TikToker Link Lauren has sparked a viral debate after commenting on Hollywood power couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' appearance at Saturday Night Live's 50th-anniversary special.

On February 17, 2025, American TikTok content creator Link Lauren shared his reaction on X regarding Ryan Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively, as they attended the SNL50 red carpet. Lauren suggested that the couple appeared exhausted and struggling to maintain composure.

"They look rough. Hanging on by a thread," Lauren wrote.

This marked their first public appearance since Blake Lively filed a complaint against Justin Baldoni, alleging that he s*xually harassed her and orchestrated a smear campaign against her.

Link Lauren weighs in on Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' SNL50 appearance

On Monday, February 17, 2025, TikToker Link Lauren took to his X account to share his thoughts on Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' appearance at Saturday Night Live's 50th-anniversary special. The event occurred on Sunday, February 16, 2025, in New York City.

Lauren suggested that the couple looked "rough." His post included a picture of Lively and Reynolds from the event, capturing their red carpet looks.

Blake Lively opted for a grayish-silver, body-hugging gown with spaghetti straps and a plunging sweetheart neckline. The gown featured intricate silver embellishments, concentrated around the neckline and hem, with corset detailing at the waist.

Lively styled her hair in loose waves, swept over one shoulder, and accessorized with dangling earrings, a silver ring, and strappy heels. Her makeup leaned toward peachy-pink tones.

Ryan Reynolds chose a classic black suit, a crisp white shirt, and a black bow tie. He completed the look with polished black pointy shoes and a small floral brooch on his lapel. His hair was styled in a spiky, gelled look. The couple arrived hand in hand and posed together on the red carpet.

Currently, neither Blake Lively nor Ryan Reynolds has responded to Link Lauren's remarks.

Their appearance has sparked widespread discussion online, as this event marks their first public appearance since Lively filed a lawsuit against Justin Baldoni. The two remain engaged in an ongoing legal battle.

The legal dispute began on December 20, 2024, when Blake Lively filed a complaint against her It Ends With Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni. She accused Baldoni and others in California of s*xual harassment, and an alleged retaliatory smear campaign intended to "destroy" her reputation.

In a statement to The New York Times, Lively emphasized that her legal action aimed to expose harmful industry practices. Lively said —

"I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted."

Following her complaint, Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, dismissed the allegations, claiming Lively's statement was an attempt to "fix her negative reputation." He further described her claims as "false, outrageous, and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt."

On December 31, 2024, Justin Baldoni filed a $250 million defamation lawsuit against The New York Times, which initially published Lively's allegations. The publication has denied all claims made by Baldoni's legal team.

The legal battle has continued, with Baldoni's attorneys asserting they have evidence to refute Lively's claims. As of February 13, 2025, according to Forbes, both Lively and Baldoni have submitted letters to the judge stating that they do not seek a settlement but rather a full trial.

This remains a developing story, and no further updates have been provided.

