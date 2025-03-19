"Her entire case at this point is circumstantial"— Zack Peter asks what evidence Blake Lively has to prove her allegations against Justin Baldoni

Podcaster Zack Peter recently addressed Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s ongoing legal issue in a new video, where he talked about the alleged evidence that might be used by Lively to prove her accusations against Baldoni.

Peter shared the new clip through his official account on X (formerly Twitter) on March 18, 2025. Zack questioned what Blake Lively might have in her possession in the form of evidence, including footage or audio, which could be associated with the alleged harassment incident that happened on the sets of It Ends with Us.

In his latest video, Zack Peter mentioned the agreement reportedly signed by Blake before filming, stating that the actress was comfortable with everything that was supposed to happen during production, specifically in the final phase.

“Final phase of production, signed the document, saying everything on set, following that original January 4th meeting, everything was cool.”

The January 4 meeting referred to the in-person meeting held in 2024 regarding the working environment on the film set. Apart from Blake and Justin, the meeting was also attended by producers Jamey Heath and Todd Black, Blake’s husband Ryan Reynolds, and Sony executive Ange Gianetti, as per The Hollywood Reporter in February 2025.

Peter then spoke about Blake Lively’s allegations against Justin Baldoni.

“If this is true, big ‘if’, that this alleged harassment is true, that the behavior was addressed and corrected and did not continue, which does not sound like harassment because it has to be persistent. So her entire case at this point is circumstantial at best,” peter said.

Zack Peter referred to certain evidence related to Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s ongoing legal battle

In his video, Zack Peter was heard questioning how Lively’s evidence would prove to be helpful in her case, considering that it was completely circumstantial. He addressed the same to Lively’s supporters by saying that he is not willing to listen to those who would advise to wait for the result of the case.

Notably, Zack referred to the screenshot of a clip that was submitted by Justin in a lawsuit against The New York Times in January this year, in response to Blake’s allegations that producer Jamey Heath had reportedly shown an inappropriate video to Lively when It Ends with Us was in production, as per In Touch magazine.

Peter addressed the same by saying:

“This wholesome home birth video where we don’t see any n*de parts, she claimed that this was p*rnography. So when you are mis-categorizing a wholesome image with the newborn baby, kind of suits your credibility.”

Zack then began referring to the dancing sequence from the film that was published by the Daily Mail, saying that Blake Lively “suits her credibility” for another time.

“What we saw in the footage is now what she described in her complaint. And then in her amended complaint, she changed the story. We also have the footage of her pulling his body into hers, directing their body chemistry and her biting his lip— all things she accused him of doing and then phrased as harassment,” Peter claimed.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have not shared any response to Zack’s video, as of this writing. According to People magazine, the duo’s legal issues started in December 2024, when the former sued Baldoni on charges of displaying unprofessional behavior on the set of It Ends with Us.

Both sides filed a few more complaints, until a trial date of March 2026 was finalized by Judge Lewis J. Liman on January 27, 2025, as per People magazine.

