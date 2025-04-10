Kjersti Flaa reacts to It Ends With Us actor's claim that Blake Lively "never complained" about "nearly nude" scene cited in Justin Baldoni lawsuit

Norwegian reporter and journalist Kjersti Flaa recently shared a video reacting to It Ends With Us actor Adam Mondschein's claim that Blake Lively allegedly "never complained" about the "nearly n*de" scene mentioned in Justin Baldoni's lawsuit. In the video shared on YouTube on April 9, 2025, Flaa addressed the claim and offered her perspective on the matter.

Ad

“One of Blake Lively's co-stars from ‘It Ends With Us’ has come out and said that she is basically lying. She [Lively] said that the birthing scene was so uncomfortable and she was nearly nude...” the Norwegian reporter said.

Then, talking about the cast member's allegations about Blake, Flaa said:

“Now, Adam Mondschein came out exclusively on Page Six saying that that's not what happened. He says to Page Six that... 'Needless to say, my experience working with her is very different than the one she described in her lawsuits.'"

Ad

Trending

Ad

Flaa went on to quote Adam Mondschein, adding:

"He also adds that she [Lively] never complained or expressed discomfort at any point because nothing unusual or improper occurred. It was entirely professional..."

The video came after Mondschein gave a statement to Page Six on April 8 alleging that in her s*xual harassment claims against Justin Baldoni, Blake reportedly misrepresented their scene together.

Adam Mondschein opened up about Blake Lively's lawsuit claims and refuted them

Further, in the YouTube video about Mondschein refuting Blake Lively's lawsuit claims and allegedly tagging them as false, Flaa said:

Ad

“He [Adam Mondschein] played Dr. Dunbar in the movie and he says, 'Indeed, I was surprised to read her description of the scene.' It also says here that he is willing to testify for Justin Baldoni....”

Giving some context to the whole legal issue, Flaa further said that Lively had claimed that she:

“felt really uncomfortable with him just spreading her legs out like that. And the set wasn't closed. She basically described this crazy scene where nothing was under control and she felt really exposed…”

Ad

Flaa then went on talking about the lawsuit:

“She said in her lawsuit that Baldoni cast his best friend in the intimate role of her object during the birth scene and he was invasive and humiliating. She continued to say in her lawsuit that Baldoni introduced his best friend to play the role...”

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Norwegian journalist then continued, giving her own opinion on the entire thing:

“Looking at Blake Lively's lawsuit, I feel like she has picked these scenes where she knew there was no intimacy coordinator present because there was no need to. And then she's trying to make those scenes seem like they were inappropriate and then she felt harassed.”

Ad

For context, Mondschein recently opened up to Page Six about the entire legal issue involving Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively. During the same, he stated that he was unaware of Blake's reasons for mentioning him in the complaint. However, his experience working with her reportedly differed greatly from the one she had detailed in her lawsuit.

Mondschein also insisted that everything that happened during filming was aboveboard. Adam's character assisted in the delivery of Lively's character Lily's baby in the hospital scene.

Ad

In response to Lively's assertion that she was "nearly n*de," he claimed that in addition to her personal clothing, her costume consisted of a full medical gown, black shorts, and a torso-covering prosthesis to make her appear pregnant.

Ad

Notably, Flaa also reportedly had issues with Lively. She once interviewed the actress in 2016, which she talked about during her YouTube video on August 11, 2024. Reliving the interview during the same, Flaa said that after encountering Lively, she reportedly "wanted to quit" her job.

The interview was done in order to promote Lively's film Café Society. Flaa then described Blake as "rude" and "insensitive." She went on to say that the interview was reportedly the most awkward one she had ever experienced.

On the other hand, the legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni is still ongoing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bias Sinha Bias has been a lifestyle trends writer at Sportskeeda since 2023. She holds a Master's degree in English and is currently pursuing a M.Ed degree. She has previously worked as a creative writing mentor, book editor, proofreader, content creator, and a academic content writer for close to 4 years.



Bias strives to report accurately and ethically by staying true to what she writes and keeping herself up-to-date about everything. She feels lucky to be working under responsible and helpful managers at Sportskeeda, who always push her to do her best.



Bias admires Michelle Obama and Selena Gomez because she sees them both as strong, independent women who have been through a lot but are still standing tall. She has had the privilege of interviewing India's very own Prince of Kolkata - Sourav Ganguly in her career so far.



In her leisure time, she reads, makes DIY crafts, paints, creates scrapbooks, and watches series, and is also working on her own novel. Know More