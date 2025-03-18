Who is Stephanie McNeal? Zack Peter responds to her comment on "mommy sleuths" amid the Blake Lively vs. Justin Baldoni drama

Zack Peter recently responded to Glamour editor Stephanie McNeal’s comment on "mommy sleuths" amid the Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni drama. McNeal talked about the specific term on X, but she later deleted the video.

According to McNeal, if someone is a mom and they are criticizing Blake Lively, then they are "mommy sleuths." Shortly after this, in a video uploaded on X on March 17, Peter said:

“So Glamour Magazine ran yet another hit piece on content creators. And it's by this woman named Stephanie McNeal. And Steph's argument is basically that women are coming against women in order to take me out too.”

He further talked about McNeal’s allegations that she had a fixed salary, but that content creators were allegedly making money off of her case. Criticizing this, Peter said:

“And after a number of content creators and myself included, because obviously I'm not a woman, she's got a lot of heat in her comments and now she's responding to it.. She actually says that we make more money than she does. And whether that's true or not, I don't know where her salary is.”

Peter further continued that she made these allegations because:

“Now they [the content creators] are trying to come for the mommy sleuths, right? If you're, you know, a mom and you're criticizing Blake Lively, you're a mommy sleuths. If you're a guy that's criticizing Blake Lively, then you're a misogynist…”

Stephanie McNeal is a senior editor at Glamour with over 10 years of experience covering pop culture, internet trends, social media, books, lifestyle, and women's political and social issues.

Stephanie McNeal also worked at Buzzfeed and Fox News before joining Glamour

As per Glamour's website, whether it's profiling celebrities like Bravo stars or abortion activists, or writing in-depth features about online phenomena like "soft girls" and "trad wives," Stephanie McNeal specializes in in-depth analysis and reporting on the cultural zeitgeist.

As per her LinkedIn account, she is a:

“Dynamic and accomplished reporter, editor, and writer with more than a decade of experience in digital journalism, covering internet culture, pop culture, women’s issues, viral trends, and societal shifts. I have a proven track record of success in editorial leadership, content creation, and strategic storytelling…”

It further states:

“I am known for delivering compelling narratives that resonate with audiences and I have written a book, hosted a podcast, and starred in a documentary about my reporting. I use LinkedIn for networking, and am happy to accept pitches via email or Instagram DM. Please don't send me pitches here, thank you!”

Stephanie McNeal has been working at Glamour since March 2023. She established the trending news team at BuzzFeed News while working there as a senior culture journalist. Even though she worked there for eight years, she held the particular position from September 2021 to March 2023.

She was also a Deputy breaking news director in the same company for three years, from February 2018 to September 2021. Before that, she worked as a News editor there from January 2016 to February 2018.

Before joining Buzzfeed, Stephanie McNeal was also a news editor for Fox News from September 2011 to December 2014. She also completed her education at the University of Southern California. She studied BA in Broadcast and Digital Journalism there, along with International Relations from 2007 to 2011.

Additionally, she wrote a book about the influencer industry in 2023 called Swipe Up For More! Her 2020 BuzzFeed News article about multi-level marketing company LuLaRoe was made into a documentary and a podcast on Discovery Plus.

Stephanie McNeal likes recommending her favorite baby and kid goods to Glamour readers. She and her husband, along with their daughter, live in Brooklyn.

Now, following the comment and Peter’s criticism, Stephanie McNeal hasn’t said anything as of yet.

