What is the MeToo movement? Zack Peter claims Blake Lively's case against Justin Baldoni damages the global awareness campaign

Podcaster Zack Peter again took a dig at Blake Lively as he recently claimed that her case against Justin Baldoni reportedly damages the global awareness of the Me Too movement. He took to X on March 22 and addressing Blake Lively, said in a video:

“It's about how she's weaponized this [Me Too movement] against Justin Belzoni. She never filed a formal HR complaint, but nearly a year after production ended, she filed a CRD complaint in California..."

He continued his claims against Blake Lively and added:

“This shows how someone can manipulate and weaponize these privileges, which were designed to protect victims. But as litigation continues, it's actually looking like it may hurt them instead. And that's why so many people are so passionate about this case.”

Me Too movement is a global social movement and awareness campaign against s*xual abuse, s*xual harassment, and r*pe culture. To increase awareness, empower s*xual abuse survivors, and demand responsibility, people, especially women, publicly disclose their stories of s*xual misconduct as part of the movement.

Zack Peter alleged that Blake Lively has been misusing the Me Too campaign

According to the Global Fund For Women, in 2017, SGBV, also known as s*xual and gender-based violence, was the catalyst for the global #MeToo hashtag and campaign for reform. To help survivors of s*xual violence, especially young women of color from low-income communities, find a route to recovery, Tarana Burke started the "Me Too." movement on MySpace in 2006.

However, it got massive attention after a decade when American actress Alyssa Milano published her story of s*xual assault against Harvey Weinstein in October 2017. This popularized the campaign that brought attention to the problem of s*xual harassment and s*xual abuse of women in the workplace.

Britannica stated that from the start, the movement's goal has been to create a strong network of supporters and allies while simultaneously addressing the lack of resources available to victims of s*xual assault. As the movement expanded outside of the U.S., it started picking up momentum in other countries as well.

The movement is recognized for bringing attention to the extent of s*xual violence in the U.S. and around the world. According to the same source, many well-known men lost their jobs in the first year of the movement after being openly accused of misconduct.

Since then, a number of U.S. states have eliminated the statute of limitations for reporting s*xual offenses and outlawed nondisclosure agreements (NDAs), which were designed to hide accusations of misbehavior from the general public.

According to Forbes's November 16, 2023 report, the #MeToo movement has contributed to certain advancements in the greater institutional level of accountability for s*xual harassment in organisations and industries that are dominated by men.

Zack Peter again took a dig at Blake Lively

Zack Peter's video came after Blake Lively filed to have Justin Baldoni's $400 million defamation lawsuit against her dismissed on Thursday, March 20. Baldoni's complaint was backed up by her attorneys, Esra Hudson and Mike Gottlieb, as a "profound abuse of the legal process that has no place in federal court."

Additionally, Blake Lively’s lawyer contended that the lawsuit is retaliatory for filing a s*xual harassment complaint. Lively's lawyers further used the #MeToo law, which protects s*xual harassment victims in California, in the motion.

Additionally, according to Blake Lively’s lawyers, the law gives her the right to sue Baldoni for damages and legal fees once his lawsuit is dismissed. On the other hand, on Thursday, March 20, Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, opened up to People Magazine and said:

“Ms. Lively's recent motion to dismiss herself from the self-concocted disaster she initiated is one of the most abhorrent examples of abusing our legal system...."

Freedman continued:

Stringent rules are put into place to protect the innocent and allow individuals to rightfully defend themselves. Laws are not meant to be twisted and curated by privileged elites to fit their own personal agenda.”

Meanwhile, Blake Lively’s husband Ryan Reynolds hasn’t said anything about the whole thing yet.

