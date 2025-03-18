"Either Blake Lively has a history of lying, or her family does"—TikTok influencer claims actress lied about attending first grade as a 3-year-old

TikTok influencer Caitlin Marshall has recently alleged that Blake Lively had lied about attending the first grade as a 3-year-old. It was during an interview for a 2009 issue of Marie Claire magazine.

Blake Lively is recently engaged in a legal skirmish with her It Ends With Us co-star, Justin Baldoni. It began when the former accused Baldoni of s*xual misconduct and also alleged that he had hired a public relations firm to launch a smear campaign against the Gossip Girl alum.

In response, Justin Baldoni launched a $400 million lawsuit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, their publicist Leslie Sloane, and their PR firm Vision PR. As per People, their trial date is reportedly set for March 2026.

Social media has done its part to examine evidence and conduct thorough research since the legal drama between the two unfolded. On March 16, Caitlin Marshall unearthed a 2009 interview of Lively where she claims to be enrolled in first grade at just 3 years old. Marshall's video was also shared on X by podcaster Melanie King.

"Either Blake Lively has a history of lying, or her family does," Marshall started before sharing a snippet from the interview.

In the snippet, the interviewer interrogated her about the experience of attending 13 different schools growing up. In response, Lively claimed:

"When I was only 3 years old, my mom enrolled me in the first grade. My older brother was supposed to start school, but he didn't want to go alone, so my mom told them I was 6 since I was so tall," recalled Lively.

However, her mental development couldn't be faked and the actress allegedly couldn't academically cope with children double her age. Therefore, she was relegated to mentally disabled classes.

"But after a few weeks, they said they would have to put me in mentally disabled classes because I wasn't up to pace with the rest of the kids. They thought that I was slow because all I wanted to do was sleep while the other kids were doing their projects. [laughs] So my mom took me out of school," she concluded.

Caitlin Marshall, who claimed to be the same age as Blake Lively, argued that the story didn't make sense. Firstly, she claimed that one had to be at least five years old to start kindergarten. Secondly, schools asked for a plethora of documents before granting admission to a new child.

"I have a three-year-old and when I enrolled him in pre-school, we had to provide the vaccination records from the doctor which had his birthdate and all sorts of stuff. You can't just enroll a kid in school and be like, "Hey, they are old enough. You have to believe me."," she continued.

According to the California Department of Education, a child had to be at least six years old on or before September 1 for the beginning of their school year and every year thereafter to be legally eligible for first grade.

Blake Lively or her representatives haven't said anything about the claims as of writing.

Exploring the details of the new documentary featuring the legal skirmish between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni

Celebrity Sightings In Jersey City - January 12, 2024 - Source: Getty

The ongoing back-and-forth between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively has recently been made the subject of a new documentary produced by ITN Productions. Titled He Said, She Said: Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni, the documentary premiered on March 17, 2025, and features the saga of suing and countersuing between the two. It also highlights the social media outrage over the issue and the legal ramifications of the same.

Mike Griffiths and Bruce Kennedy are the executive producers of the documentary, and the post-production was handled in-house by ITN Post. Meanwhile, Denise Seneviratne at Channel 5 commissioned the documentary and Blue Ant Studios took care of global licensing and distribution.

The documentary is scheduled to air as a 90-minute feature in the United Kingdom on Channel 5 on March 17, 2025, at 10 p.m. However, fans in the United States will be shown a 60-minute condensed version called In Dispute: Lively vs. Baldoni. It is scheduled to premiere on Investigation Discovery (ID) on March 31, 2025. Viewers in the United States may also stream the documentary on Discovery + or Max.

