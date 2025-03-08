Pro-Justin Baldoni protestor shows up outside 'Another Simple Favor’ SXSW premiere wearing “Blake Lied" shirt which Lively attended

Amid her legal battle against Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively made an appearance at the 2025 SXSW Film & TV Festival premiere of her movie Another Simple Favor on March 7, 2025.

On the same day, a pro-Justin Baldoni protestor was also seen outside the Paramount Theater where the movie premiere was held. The protestor wore a T-shirt which read "Blake Lied," and held a sign reading "Justice for Justin Baldoni."

X user @colonelkurtz99 came forward as the pro-Justin Baldoni protestor at the Another Simple Favor premiere, and expressed happiness on being featured in an article by Variety covering the incident. The protestor tweeted:

"I MADE VARIETY’S Twitter Y’ALL!!! I was the only Justice For Justin protester out here at Another Simple Favor and yes I got footage of Blake Lively and some great crowd interviews. Follow and subscribe for all my forthcoming content from the premiere tonight at SXSW."

The legal feud between Lively and Justin Baldoni began in December 2024, when the former filed a complaint against Baldoni and his production company Wayfarer Studios, along with other individuals. The actress accused Baldoni of s*xual harassment and strategizing to destroy her reputation.

In return, Justin Baldoni and his publicists sued The New York Times for $250 million over their piece covering the actress' claims of s*xual harassment. Since then, there has been a lot of back and forth between both actors and their legal teams.

"It’s probably my favorite character": Blake Lively comments on Another Simple Favor role at movie's SXSW premiere

Lively had attended the 50th anniversary of Saturday Night Live alongside her husband Ryan Reynolds in February 2025. However, the SXSW premiere of Another Simple Favor was the first time the actress addressed the public since her lawsuit.

Talking about playing Emily Nelson in the film, Lively mentioned onstage at the Paramount Theater:

“I love this character so much. It’s probably my favorite character I’ve ever been fortunate enough to play. So when Paul asked us to come back, I was so excited.”

Additionally, Lively's co-stars and collaborators indirectly showcased their support for the actress at the premiere. An instance of the same is Another Simple Favor director Paul Feig's statement to Variety on the premiere's red carpet wherein he dubbed Blake Lively "the most amazing collaborator". Feig also mentioned:

“Every movie star has opinions about what they’re doing. I haven’t worked with one that doesn’t want to get in there and work on stuff and make it better. That’s our process. I love that Blake works that way.”

Paul Feig has been vocal about his support for Lively. In February 2024, a netizen asked the director on a @primevideo Instagram post if the final cut of Another Simple Favor was his or Blake Lively's.

Responding to the netizen, director Paul Feig mentioned:

“It’s my cut. There is no other cut. Blake has been nothing but supportive and a dream to work with. She is the best and an amazing collaborator and I’m her biggest fan."

Lively's new movie Another Simple Favor releases on May 1, 2025, and will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

