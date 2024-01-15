“Could not believe this is happening”: Elon Musk slams FAA’s diversity push to hire people with intellectual disability and psychiatric problems

The Department of Transportation, led by Secretary Pete Buttigieg, is in charge of the Federal Aviation Administration or FAA. It is a federal organization that employs about 45,000 people and regulates civil aviation.

The organization is now hiring persons with severe mental disabilities, psychiatric issues, and physical disabilities to reach its targets for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA).

The FAA’s website stated:

“Targeted disabilities are those disabilities that the Federal government, as a matter of policy, has identified for special emphasis in recruitment and hiring. They include hearing, vision, missing extremities, partial paralysis, complete paralysis, epilepsy, severe intellectual disability, psychiatric disability and dwarfism”.

Meanwhile, the businessman and investor Elon Musk criticized the decision once the news was made public on X (formerly known as Twitter). He shared a post uploaded by the NY Post and wrote a caption that reads:

“Just had a conversation with some smart people could not believe this is happening”.

As part of a diversity and inclusion hiring initiative, FAA actively seeks employees with psychiatric issues, other physical and mental health concerns, and "severe intellectual" challenges.

As stated in the organisation's "Diversity and Inclusion" hiring plan:

"Diversity is integral to achieving the FAA's mission of ensuring safe and efficient travel across our nation and beyond”.

This effort is a part of that plan.

The hiring drive comes when firms such as Spirit AeroSystems, the manufacturer of the Boeing 737 MAX 9's defective fuselage, have apologized to shareholders for hiring more people than they anticipated and terminating white men to reach their diversity targets.

Moreover, according to the same webpage:

“Individuals with targeted disabilities have the greatest difficulty obtaining employment. This is the only protected group for which Federal agencies may have a hiring goal”.

Furthermore, as per the same organization, people with these disabilities can be hired "on the spot."

One non-competitive recruiting strategy for positions requiring accommodation for people with disabilities is the "On-the-Spot" special appointment authority. The individual appointed without competition is granted all advantages.

The organization also stated that the candidates hoping to get employed through the on-the-spot, non-competitive process should be ready to submit their academic transcripts, references, and resumes. In addition, they must present any supporting paperwork for their handicap.

On the other hand, following the door plug of a Boeing 737 Max 9 blowing out during an Alaska Airlines flight on January 5, all eyes have been on the FAA and the airline industry recently.

After the incident, authorities grounded all 737 MAX 9 aircraft and began an "extensive inspection" and maintenance program. The FAA also said it would investigate Boeing's 737 Max 9 airline production line and businesses that supply parts to the airline manufacturer, among other things.

On Friday night, January 5, 2024, an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 9 had to make an emergency landing at Portland International Airport after a plug door of the aircraft broke apart in midair. Boeing has been closely scrutinized since the crash.

Five days after the event, on Wednesday, January 10, Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun acknowledged that his company was to blame for the mishap. He further said the planemaker would cooperate with law enforcement to ensure that a similar incident never occurred.