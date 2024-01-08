Where was the missing door plug from the Alaska Airlines flight found? Netizens react as more missing things from the Boeing plane are discovered

Following the startling emergency landing of a flight at Portland International Airport on Friday, January 5, the Alaska Airlines authorities and police started the search for the missing pieces of the airplane on Sunday. Later, the officials declared they had located the door “plug” at about 9 pm.

The Alaska Airlines flight’s door plug, covering an unused exit door, blew out minutes into the flight on Friday night, January 5. On Saturday, the National Transportation Safety Bureau (NTSB) announced they were looking for the ‘plug door,’ a panel that can be opened from the outside of an aircraft like a door.

The authorities believed it went missing over Beaverton or western Portland. However, on Sunday, January 7, the NTSB announced in a news conference that the door plug was found at a Portland Public Schools teacher’s property.

Expand Tweet

The discovery, according to Jennifer Homendy, the chairman of the agency, may be crucial in determining what caused the blowout that resulted in the Boeing 737 Max 9 having to return to Portland, Oregon, just minutes after takeoff.

As soon as the news of the Alaska Airlines flight's door plug spread like wildfire via social media platforms like X, netizens took to the sites to express their opinions.

"Boeing has a big problem": Netizens react after the lost and found incident with the Alaska Airlines Boeing plane goes viral

The Alaska Airlines flight's recent action garnered the attention of the netizens (Image via X / @AlaskaAir)

The door plug on the plane that was traveling from Portland, Oregon, to Ontario, California, blew off minutes into the flight, the NTSB said during a press briefing on Saturday, January 6. According to The Associated Press, the massive hole in the plane’s side formed when Boeing installed a plug to cover an emergency escape that isn’t used by the airline.

As per CBS News, the entire thing involving the Alaska Airlines flight was described by Homendy as an “accident, not an incident.” Addressing the issue, she said,

"After a mid-cabin door plug ... departed the airplane, resulting in rapid decompression”.

Expand Tweet

Based on what their radar showed, the organization initially thought it landed in the Cedar Hills neighborhood, which is close to Barnes Road and I-217. However, on Sunday, NTSB announced that a Portland Public Schools teacher had discovered the plug in his property and had emailed them multiple images of the flight’s piece.

According to NBC News, Homendy officially disclosed the information in a press conference and said,

"I'm excited to announce that we found the door plug”.

Homendy identified Bob, a schoolteacher, as the resident who emailed the NTSB two images of the object and acknowledged his assistance during the conference.

"We are really pleased that Bob found this,” she said.

Expand Tweet

According to Reuters, she had previously informed the reporters that they were investigating the cause of the disaster and that the airplane part was a "key missing component.”

Once the news of the door plug being found went viral, internet users went to X to react to the situation.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

All of the affected Alaska Airlines planes, Boeing 737 Max 9 models, have been suspended by the Federal Aviation Administration until they are "satisfied that they are safe," an FAA representative said in a statement on Sunday, January 7.

As per sources like Business Insider, the FBI is prepared to assist if necessary, and NTSB personnel have stated that they are starting a search for the door. The Beaverton Police and the Washington County police officers informed FOX 12 that although they have not yet been asked to assist with the search, that may change in the next several days.