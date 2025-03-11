 Blake Lively carries nearly $6K bedazzled martini purse at 'Another Simple Favor’ photoshoot as an homage to her movie character

Actress Blake Lively is known to commit to a movie's theme during promotions, a practice she displayed at the photo shoot of her upcoming film Another Simple Favor. Lively plays Emily Nelson in the movie, a charming, intelligent, and successful woman who is manipulative and self-absorbed beneath what she portrays.

One thing that makes Emily Nelson's character particularly memorable is her love for martinis, which Blake Lively projected at the Getty Images Portrait Studio during the 2025 SXSW Film & TV Festival. Lively sported a peach coat with silver embellishments, pants of the same color, and a Judith Leiber martini-shaped clutch.

The $5,795 clutch carried by Lively for Another Simple Favor photoshoot (Image via judithleiber.com)

The bedazzled martini clutch, which was priced at $5,795 on the designer's website, features white crystals all over and a yellow lemon-shaped ornament to resemble a martini.

Blake Lively's character Emily Nelson also reveals the secret to a "real martini" in A Simple Favor: frozen gin, spilled vermouth, a frozen martini glass, a twist of lemon, and "don't add f*cking ice. Ever."

"Now I want to live there": Blake Lively talks about shooting Another Simple Favor in Capri

According to a report by Entertainment Weekly dated March 8, 2025, Blake Lively talked about reprising her role as Emily Nelson and shooting for the film after Another Simple Favor's first screening at SXSW on March 7, 2025.

Commenting on her role, Lively said that she was excited to play Emily and said:

"I love this character so much. It's probably my favorite character I've ever been fortunate enough to play,"

Additionally, the actress mentioned that she was nervous while shooting the film's first installment because she wasn't sure if it was a drama or a comedy. She recalled that when she asked director Paul Feig to clarify the genre, he just said 'Yes,' which didn't answer her doubts.

Talking about the experience of shooting Another Simple Favor in Capri, Italy, Blake Lively mentioned:

"Paul, he wanted to shoot in Capri, and I was like, 'That sounds amazing, but it's very expensive, and let's just shoot in Connecticut — that's where the first one took place. I didn't understand why it needed to be Capri — and now I want to live there! I love it so much."

She continued:

"They serve you ice cream in lemons and it's just magical. They sell hats. That crazy, beautiful hat [in the movie] was just a hat in a store. Humans buy that! It's amazing!"

Lively also commented on how the success of A Simple Favor gave her confidence to shoot the movie's sequel. Hinting at the introduction of a new element in the sequel, the actress recalled:

"Right before we started shooting, he said, 'I have a little bit of a curveball idea,' which I'm not gonna say what it was because we don't wanna give away anything, but it definitely upped the ante."

Another Simple Favor starring Anna Kendrick alongside Lively will be released on May 1, 2025, and will stream on Prime Video. In addition to the original cast, the movie features Elena Sofia Ricci, Elizabeth Perkins, Michele Morrone, and Allison Janney.

