Colin Jost cracks a Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni joke about Trump's recent feud with Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday Night Live

Comedian Colin Jost cracked a joke about Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's ongoing legal battle during Saturday Night Live. His comment was in the context of US President Donald Trump's recent feud with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Ad

During the March 1 episode of Saturday Night Live, Colin Jost compared the Lively-Baldoni drama to Zelenskyy's recent altercation with Trump. He joked that the Ukrainian president saying he could salvage his relationship with Trump after the White House meeting was like Justin Baldoni wanting to work with Blake Lively again. He said:

"Zelenskyy was asked to leave the White House. Then he appeared on Fox News and said he thinks he can still salvage his relationship with President Trump, which is like Justin Baldoni saying, 'I'd love to work with Blake again.'"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Colin Jost is also the husband of actress Scarlett Johansson, who was previously married to Blake Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds. In December 2024, Lively filed a lawsuit against her It Ends With Us co-star, Justin Baldoni, accusing him of alleged s*xual harassment, inappropriate workplace conduct, and running a PR campaign to tarnish her reputation.

Baldoni's team countersued Lively and her husband in January, and the two parties have been engaged in a legal skirmish since then. In his joke about the Lively-Baldoni feud, Jost referred to Donald Trump's altercation with Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House on February 28.

Ad

For those uninformed, Trump notably asked Volodymyr Zelenskyy to leave the White House earlier than scheduled during their meeting on February 28. The two world leaders also did not sign any mineral deal while the Republican leader accused Zelenskyy of "gambling with World War III."

The latest developments in the Blake Lively vs. Justin Baldoni feud explored

Vital Voices 12th Annual Voices of Solidarity Awards - Source: Getty

In the latest developments of the Blake Lively vs. Justin Baldoni case, the Gossip Girl alum has hired Nick Shapiro for her legal team. Lively's lawyers confirmed the same to Forbes. Shapiro is a former CIA official who served as their deputy chief of staff for two years (2013-2015). He was brought on board to advise the actress on legal communications.

Ad

Nick Shapiro's involvement in the Blake Lively case came after the actress filed for a more protective order to stop Justin Baldoni's legal team from using their "personal, sensitive or proprietary information" to affect public opinion.

Lively's lawyers also filed an amended complaint against Justin Baldoni and his company Wayfarer Studios on February 20 with additional allegations against the actor.

According to Lively's amended complaint, two other unnamed actresses from the sets of It Ends With Us are also ready to testify against Justin Baldoni in court. These female cast members allegedly were made to feel uncomfortable by Baldoni's presence on set.

Ad

Further, Lively also added additional charges of defamation against Justin Baldoni and added PR crisis publicist Jed Wallace as a defendant in her lawsuit.

Meanwhile, she claimed that she has kept the identity of the two other female cast members private to protect them from social media frenzy.

“The dangerous climate of threats, harassment, and intimidation fueled by the Defendants’ retaliation campaign has required Ms. Lively to alter her personal and professional life, and to take steps to protect innocent bystanders rather than exposing them to further harm. Thus, this Amended Complaint does not refer to certain witnesses by name, nor does it provide screenshots of their text messages, the lawsuit said.

Ad

SNL50: The Anniversary Special - Source: Getty

However, Blake Lively's lawsuit confirms that the two unnamed cast members have given the actress permission to include their communications in her document, which included alleged screenshots from these members.

Ad

"Importantly, however, these witnesses have given Ms. Lively permission to share the substance of their communications in this Amended Complaint as contained herein, and they will testify and produce responsive documents in the discovery process."

Meanwhile, Baldoni's chief lawyer Bryan Freedman denied all of Lively's charges, calling it "unsubstantial hearsay of unnamed persons". He also accused the lawsuit of having a "lack of actual evidence."

Ad

Amid all the legal skirmish, Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds notably attended the Saturday Night Live 50 Special in February. Reynolds was also criticized by Bryan Freedman for his alleged joke about his wife's ongoing legal feud with his client.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are set to meet in court for their trial on March 9, 2026. Further developments on the case are awaited.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback