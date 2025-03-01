Did Trump, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and JD Vance get into physical fight during press conference? Viral video explored

A viral video of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy engaging in a physical altercation with Donald Trump and JD Vance is doing the rounds on the internet. The video shows Zelenskyy getting up to launch a physical attack on Trump, who is sitting beside him. It slowly turns into a full-fledged brawl with JD Vance trying to separate the two in vain.

Ad

On the social media platform X, a five-second video of them getting into a fight has accumulated much traction.

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, the video was generated using artificial intelligence and contains several telltale signs proving the same. It has inconsistencies in movement, with quick artficial cuts.

Furthermore, the faces are largely pixelated, and the fingers and hand movements during the fight are unnatural. The palms of the three also seem to merge at several points in the clip. Besides. the entire meeting was televised and the live footage did not show any physical altercation between the world leaders, thereby proving that the video is fake.

Ad

On Friday (February 28), the three got together at the Oval Office in a televised press event. The conference was initially intended to conclude the signing of a minerals deal with Ukraine in exchange for the United States' continued support in Ukraine's war with Russia. However, it ended with furious exchanges between the three political figures.

Donald Trump blames Volodymyr Zelenskyy for "gambling with World War Three" during the Oval Office press event

Two presidents at the White House (Image via Getty)

Zelenskyy's meeting with Trump and Vance spiralled into chaos on Friday, resulting in the Ukrainian President being asked to leave the White House earlier than scheduled. Furthermore, no mineral deal was signed as Donald Trump branded the Ukrainian leader "disrespectful" and questioned his desire for peace.

Ad

The high-stakes event took an unexpected turn when Zelenskyy interrogated Trump on his stance towards President Vladimir Putin. The U.S. President claimed that he was aligning with "both of them" to establish peace. Vice President JD Vance added that former President Joe Biden's confrontational nature towards the Russian President had worsened the matter.

“What kind of diplomacy, JD, are you speaking about? What do you mean?” Zelenskyy asked.

Ad

In response, JD Vance claimed that it was "disrespectful" of Zelenskyy to say that in front of the American media at the Oval Office.

“During the war, everybody has problems, even you. But you have a nice ocean and don’t feel it now, though you will in the future,” Zelenskyy responded.

The matter continued to deteriorate, with the U.S. President accusing Zelenskyy of "gambling" with millions of lives.

Ad

"You’re gambling with the lives of millions of people. You’re gambling with World War III, and what you’re doing is very disrespectful to the country," he claimed.

Vance berated Zelenskyy further, claiming that he should have expressed his gratitude to the United States.

"Have you said 'thank you' once in the entire meeting? In the entire meeting, have you said 'thank you?' … Offer some words of appreciation for the United States of America — and the president who’s trying to save your country," said Vance.

Ad

Donald Trump abruptly called off the meeting and a scheduled joint media address was canceled.

As per a report by the Associated Press, the Ukrainian delegate was asked to leave the White House soon after. A scheduled lunch arranged for Trump, Zelenskyy, and their delegations was also called off.

What did Trump and Zelenskyy post on social media after their meeting?

After the fiery meeting between Trump, Vance and Zelenskyy, both the Presidents took to social media to talk about it. The U.S. President took to Truth Social to opine that Zelenskyy felt the United States' involvement "gives him a big advantage in negotiations."

Ad

"I don't want advantage, I want PEACE. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for peace,” the 78-year-old added.

Zelenskyy, meanwhile, thanked the Americans and the POTUS on X. Furthermore, he claimed that his country is in pursuit of "peace" and they are striving to achieve it.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback