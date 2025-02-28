The Epstein Files: Donald Trump's name reportedly comes up seven times in the deceased s*x offender's flight logs

On Thursday, February 27, the first phase of the Jeffrey Epstein files were made public and President Donald Trump's name appeared multiple times in the flight logs.

As per a report from People magazine, the 78-year-old's name was mentioned a total of seven times in the documents. Trump's name was mentioned on page 24 of the first flight log, which is dated October 11, 1993. He also came up in page 27 along with his ex-wife Marla Maples, daughter Tiffany Trump, and a nanny. The second entry was dated May 15, 1994.

All the entries had "JE" written on the same flights, seemingly referring to Jeffrey Epstein. In the October 1993 flight, "GM" was also listed, possibly pointing towards his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.

It is important to note that a person's name appearing on the flight list of Epstein files isn't evidence of them being involved in his crimes. Presumably, most of the people in his flight list were there for legitimate reasons like politics, business, and the like.

For the unversed, Jeffrey Epstein was a financier who was charged with s*x trafficking and crimes involving minors. While awaiting trial, Jeffrey Epstein was discovered dead inside his cell in New York's Metropolitan Correctional Center in August 2019. His death was reported to be a suicide.

As per a report by Livemint, Jeffrey Epstein files are documents that allegedly contain names of several high-profile figures from politics, business, and the entertainment industry who have been associated with the deceased s*x offender.

The Epstein files were first submitted as part of the lawsuit against Jeffrey Epstein's associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, in 2015. In 2021, Maxwell was convicted in a Manhattan court and is currently serving her 20-year prison sentence.

"It’s pretty sick what that man did" — US attorney general Pam Bondi details what can be expected from the Epstein files

A day before the release of the Epstein files, US attorney general Pam Bondi revealed that the Justice Department was prepared to release the flight logs and the names of the high-profile people associated with Jeffrey Epstein.

In an interview with Fox News, she provided a preview of what could be expected from the uncovered files of the deceased s*x offender. She also claimed that Epstein had over 250 alleged victims.

"What you’re going to see ... is a lot of flight logs, a lot of names, a lot of information. But, it’s pretty sick what that man did, along with his co-defendant," she said.

Bondi added:

"The first phase of files released today sheds light on Epstein’s extensive network and begins to provide the public with long overdue accountability."

On February 27, the first materials of the Epstein files were declassified and they contained flight logs, redacted pages from contact lists, masseuse lists, and an evidence list. However, they didn't uncover anything groundbreaking because much of the data had already been previously disclosed via court cases.

Pam Bondi also wrote a letter to FBI director Kash Patel, claiming that she received only 200 pages' worth of documents related to the Epstein files.

However, she reportedly learned on Wednesday (February 26) that the FBI Field Office in New York had "thousands of pages of documents related to the investigation and indictment of Epstein." In addition to asking for the entire document by 8 am on February 28, Bondi requested Kash Patel to investigate why the prior request to send all documents was not followed.

