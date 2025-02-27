"They better cancel the Oscars this Sunday" — Internet reacts as Pam Bondi announces Jeffrey Epstein flight logs and names will be released on Feb. 27

Attorney General Pam Bondi recently announced that the Justice Department will release flight logs and names associated with Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier who was arrested on child s*x trafficking charges in 2019.

Epstein died in custody before his trial, and his death was ruled a suicide. Bondi shared this information in a statement to Fox News on February 26, 2025, saying the information is expected to be released on February 27.

“What you are going to see is a lot of flight logs, a lot of names and a lot of information…it's pretty sick what that man did,” she added.

For those unversed, the Jeffrey Epstein list reportedly includes the names of several high-profile individuals connected to the financier. A batch of court documents unsealed in 2024 claimed that several renowned people, such as Bill Clinton, Stephen Hawking, and Prince Andrew, were linked to Epstein.

The news of the list's potential release elicited mixed reactions on social media. One user suggested that the upcoming Academy Awards, scheduled for March 2, should be canceled, hinting at the theory that the list contains names of several A-list celebrities.

"They better cancel the Oscars this Sunday."

Several netizens shared this sentiment, with one user questioning whether Hollywood celebrities would leverage their influence to prevent the list from being made public.

"Half of Hollywood is in trouble but thankfully a big sum of money will make sure most names are not released to the public," one person tweeted.

"Exposed right before the Oscar’s," another person added.

"What percentage of Hollywood and the elite dem donors are about to go down?" someone else questioned.

However, others voiced their skepticism about the list's release, noting that the same scenario has occurred numerous times before, with the list never seeing the light of day.

"I feel like they’ve said this 10 times," one person posted.

"Always “tomorrow” but never “just….. u know… released. Will let yall discuss amongst yourselves bout s**t we will never know about lol," another person added.

"Is releasing the flight logs going to change anything? All the corrupt judges didn’t charge anyone up to this point," someone else commented.

"To be fair, she hopes to release tomorrow. During the interview she couldn’t assure 100% of certain," another user wrote.

Pam Bondi likely to release information concerning Epstein while protecting the victims

In her Fox News interview, Attorney General Pam Bondi stated that while the U.S. Justice Department was looking to reveal information about Jeffrey Epstein on February 27, it was also taking steps to hide details regarding the 250 victims mentioned.

“You're gonna see some Epstein information being released by my office. There are over 250 victims, this will make you sick, we have to make sure that their identity and personal information is protected." Bondi said.

Pam Bondi was appointed attorney general on February 4, 2025, following President Donald Trump's inauguration in January. In an interview with Fox News last week, Bondi added that the Epstein files were sitting on her desk "right now to review," adding that it was a "directive by President Trump.”

Jeffrey Epstein was first arrested in 2005 for soliciting a minor for s*x. In 2019, he was arrested for spearheading a child s*x trafficking ring along with his partner, Ghislaine Maxwell. In August 2019, the financier died in his prison cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center while awaiting trial.

Meanwhile, Maxwell is currently serving her 20-year sentence for recruiting and s*x trafficking young girls after she was found guilty in 2022.

