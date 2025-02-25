"They did something to me" — Jeffrey Epstein survivor Juliette Bryant recounts waking up naked and paralyzed in financier's alleged laboratory

Juliette Bryant, a survivor of Jeffrey Epstein's alleged s*x trafficking network, has come forward with harrowing new details of her experience.

On February 9, 2025, South African model Juliette Bryant appeared as a guest during an episode of Boom Play. She shared insights about her escape and experiences related to Jeffrey Epstein's alleged network.

During the discussion, Bryant recounted a disturbing incident in which she awoke in what she described as a laboratory, finding herself unclothed. She further implied that something had been done to her without her knowledge, expressing a desire to uncover the truth —

"These people were doing something else and they don't want anyone knowing about it... They did something to me, and I want to know what. That's why I won't stop until I find out," Bryant said.

Jeffrey Epstein, a millionaire known for his connections with celebrities, politicians, billionaires, and academics, was identified by Britannica as an American serial s*x trafficker, p*dophile, and financier. His criminal history dates back to 2006, and he died in jail on August 10, 2019.

On Sunday, February 9, 2025, during an interview with Boom Play, Juliette Bryant was asked about any possible signs of cloning, DNA manipulation, or transhumanism, as the hosts noted Epstein's alleged obsession with these topics.

In her response, Bryant suggested that scientists were involved in such matters before recalling a distressing personal experience. She described waking up in a laboratory, though she admitted that she rarely spoke about it due to the "frightening" nature of the event.

However, she claimed that something had been done to her and vowed not to rest until she uncovered the truth. The South African model also shared that she had previously been a healthy and energetic young woman but revealed that after the incident, she suffered severe panic attacks that eventually led to her hospitalization —

"I woke up in a laboratory one night. These are things I haven't wanted to talk about because it's frightening. But they are scientist, you know and as I woke up one night in the laboratory paralyzed and naked on the table. I would like to be lie detected on this. You know there are other weird things that I saw, we will talk about them later," Bryant said.

This is not the first time Juliette Bryant has spoken about her alleged experience with Jeffrey Epstein.

In 2022, Bryant first opened up about it during an interview with BBC, where she revealed that Epstein allegedly played a role in supplying girls to his associate, Ghislaine Maxwell. Bryant further said that there was no option to refuse their demands, as doing so could be met with severe consequences.

"Ghislaine was running the girls and would tell us when we had to go to his bedroom. You couldn't say no, there was just no option. You didn't want to make them angry, it would have been very, very scary. No one even tried to stand up against them," Bryant revealed.

Further elaborating on her experience, the model described Ghislaine Maxwell's room as dark and cold. She shared that, during her time there, she constantly envisioned an escape, holding onto the thought of leaving the oppressive environment.

According to Info Bae, Juliette Bryant was in her 20s when she sought modeling opportunities but found herself ensnared in an alleged s*x exploitation network.

As of February 24, 2025, Senator Marsha Blackburn has called on FBI Director Kash Patel and Acting IRS Commissioner Douglas O'Donnell to release unredacted records concerning Jeffrey Epstein for the sake of transparency.

This story is still developing.

