What happened to Alan Dershowitz's wife? Jeffrey Epstein's lawyer plans to sue Jack Schlossberg for defamation over viral video

American attorney and Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz announced his plan to sue Jack Schlossberg. Dershowitz plans on suing the writer, political correspondent, and social media influencer after he falsely claimed that the attorney killed his wife.

He spoke to The Post on February 19, 2025, and said that he was "about to commence a legal action" against Schlossberg, adding that he has "viable defamation action."

“I hope he will preserve all of his documents because I am about to commence a legal action against him. My lawyers have advised me now that I have a viable defamation action,” Dershowitz told the publication.

This came nearly a week after Schlossberg, who’s the only grandson of former U.S. President, late John F. Kennedy, took to Instagram in a now-deleted video. He appeared disheveled in the video where he claimed that he had been trying to reach out to Alan Dershowitz after stating that he needed the latter's help.

“I’m in deep sh*t, dude. I’m all over the Epstein documents, there’s all sorts of credible evidence," he added.

In a social media post from February 6, 2025, Jack alleged that Dershowitz had killed his wife and had "a thousand s*xual assault charges" against him, among other accusations.

“Everyone knows I killed my wife, I’ve got a thousand s*xual assault cases against me, I look like a human p*nis. I’m completely irrelevant and I’ve never had consensual s*x … Oh wait, sh*t, that’s you," he wrote.

The Vogue columnist also mentioned that Alan Dershowitz previously insulted his family and pointed out his connection to late financier and convicted s*x offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Dershowitz has been married to his second wife Carolyn Cohen since 1986. He divorced his first wife Sue Barlach in 1976 who died in 1983 from an apparent suicide.

Exploring more about Alan Dershowitz’s wives in the wake of his feud with Jack Schlossberg

Alan Dershowitz met his first wife and New Jersey native Sue Barlach at a Jewish summer camp in the Catskills when they were both in high school. In his book Chutzpah, he described her as an “orthodox Jewish girl." They got married in 1959 when he was 20 and she was 18. They had two kids, sons, Elon and Jamin, born in 1961 and 1963, respectively.

However, they separated after 14 years of marriage in 1972 and Barlach filed for divorce, which dragged on until 1976. During the proceedings, Sue accused her estranged husband of physical abuse, alleging the experiences led to her seeking medical treatment and therapy.

Back then, Dershowitz denied the allegations while their elder son Elon testified witnessing no improper behavior on his father’s part. Barlach was given temporary custody of the children. However, the criminal defense lawyer challenged and got full custody, after presenting evidence against his former wife of exhibiting “disparaging” behavior.

As per The New Yorker profile on Alan Dershowitz, Sue Barlach moved to New York where she worked as a research librarian for the International Ladies' Garment Workers' Union. In December 1983, she "drowned in the East River, in an apparent suicide," by seemingly jumping off the Brooklyn Bridge, as reported by the publication.

Notably, Sue’s sister Marilyn later married Alan’s younger brother Nathan until she was killed by a U.S. Postal Service Truck in 2011. During Dershowitz and Barlach’s divorce and child custody cases, Marilyn had testified on Alan's behalf.

Meanwhile, Dershowitz, who was a close friend, associate, and legal advisor to Jeffrey Epstein and former attorney of Donald Trump, restarted dating. He soon crossed paths with neuropsychologist Carolyn Cohen, 12 years his junior, in 1982.

After four years of dating, they tied the knot in 1986 and have been together ever since and have a daughter, Ella, together. The couple previously lived in Cambridge, Massachusetts, for over two decades and now share their time between their homes in Martha's Vineyard, Miami Beach, and Manhattan.

More about Jack Schlossberg’s social media rants against Alan Dershowitz

Apart from his now-deleted video of accusations against the 86-year-old lawyer, Jack Schlossberg made a follow-up post where he dragged his earlier rant. Returning to Instagram on February 18, the 32-year-old content creator shared another now-viral skeleton video post.

He claimed that the skeleton was Dershowitz, and called it “Dr Bones,” adding he was wearing his maternal grandfather’s dressing robe and hat. Schlossberg then sang on its behalf.

“You weren’t there, you never were. You want it all, but that’s not fair. I gave you life, I gave my all, you weren’t there, you let me fall. So, so what? I’m still a rockstar, I got my rock moves,” Jack was heard singing along to Pink’s famous 2008 song, So What.

In the caption, Schlossberg poked fun at Alan Dershowitz, saying the skeleton was “p*ssed” at him and made him call him “Ishmael.” Tagging the law professor’s professional associate and legal journalist Megyn Kelly, Jack mentioned that the lawyer had threatened to sue him.

“(I’m legally obligated to inform you that Alan Dershowitz didn’t kill his wife who is alive — just kidding I’m not legally obligated to say that bc Alan Dershowitz Only threatened to sue me). DONT LET YOUR SPEECH GET CHILLED," he wrote in the caption.

The post saw also JFK’s grandson mocking Megyn Kelly for her current feud with tech mogul and billionaire Elon Musk, who she claims is the father of her child. Subsequently, Jack Schlossberg announced he was deleting his social media accounts “forever.”

Notably, Alan Dershowitz once represented Schlossberg’s late great uncle and Democratic Senator of Massachusetts Ted Kennedy. He was also a law professor to Joseph Kennedy III at Harvard.

Earlier in February 2025, Dershowitz told The Post that Schlossberg has “done more harm for the Kennedy name than all the rest of the Kennedys combined.” Dershowitz also called Schlossberg a “disturbed, spoiled brat” who once reportedly challenged him to a debate on a podcast but later backed out.

