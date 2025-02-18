Did KidBehindACamera come out as transgender amid divorce with wife? YouTuber's debunks rumors after video goes viral

A rumor about Michael Green, aka KidBehindACamera, recently went viral claiming that the YouTuber had come out as transgender amid divorce from his wife. A tweet was shared from the official handle of @DramaAlert on Monday, February 17, 2025, making the same claim.

The tweet eventually got massive traction on social media platforms, with more than 400K views and more than 4,900 likes. The caption of the viral tweet read:

"YouTuber KidBehindACamera COMES OUT as Transgender amid divorce with Wife"

The rumor was, however, debunked through the community notes, which further stated that the Youtuber was only dressed up for a video. The YouTuber too responded to the tweet by @DramaAlert on February 18 and wrote:

"Man I dressed up as Shannon lmao."

For the unversed, Shannon is a character that the YouTuber plays for his videos on the platform. Thus, it could be concluded that the rumors about him coming out as a transgender were untrue. The community notes also claimed that the couple had not been divorced.

For the unversed, according to fandom.com, the YouTuber got married to Bridgette West back in November 2023 and they have a daughter and a son together. The couple reportedly met way back in 2008 on MySpace.

Everything to know about YouTuber KidBehindACamera

KidBehindACamera aka Michael Green was born in June 1987 and acted as the deuteragonist of The Angry Grandpa Show series. Green, however, was a protagonist in the Kidbehindacamera series, as per fandom.com.

Michael, born to Tina Sharp and Charles Marvin Green Jr., reportedly grew up in poverty with his three siblings: Charlie Green III, Jennifer Green, and Kimberly Green.

According to fandom.com, during his teenage years, Michael Green began interning for a firm and also filming his father's freakouts. The first time he posted such a freakout on YouTube was in the Christmas of 2007. Eventually, he posted more such clips on YouTube, thus gaining popularity.

When the Youtuber began gaining traction on the social media platform, he made separate channels for his content. One channel was named KidBehindACamera, where he uploaded vlogs. The other one with vlogs of Angry Grandpa, was named GrandpasCorner. The bio of his primary YouTube channel read:

"I'm an overweight daily vlogger with a girlfriend that I love, dogs that I hope love me and a father that I KNOW hates everyone and everything. You might know him as Angry Grandpa."

The Angry Grandpa Show began getting impacted after Charles passed away in 2017. Michael then decided to post some unreleased material of his time with his father as a part of the show. According to fandom.com, Michael also posted clickbaits to spark rumors such as the ones surrounding his separation from Bridgette.

The outlet further reported that the YouTuber didn't finish high school since his family shifted far away from the school. The YouTuber has also reportedly worked at Wendy's while volunteering for a graphic design company. Michael currently has more than 2.5 million subscribers on his official YouTube channel and 216K followers on Instagram.

