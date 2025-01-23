"Will Zuck lose his Amazon Prime" — Internet reacts to Mark Zuckerberg allegedly liking Lauren Sanchez's photo on Instagram

Shortly after Mark Zuckerberg and Lauren Sánchez's video at Donald Trump's inaugural ceremony went viral, the billionaire was apparently spotted exchanging likes on Instagram with Sánchez. Jeff Bezos' fiancée Lauren recently uploaded a photo of herself in a peach-colored Dolce & Gabbana gown that she wore on the inauguration night. Zuckerberg allegedly liked the photo, as per claims made by several netizens on X.

X was flooded with users sharing the screenshots claiming that Mark liked Lauren's photo. One such X user (@growing_daniel) shared a screenshot on January 22, in which it could be seen that Zuckerberg had liked the photo. The tweet garnered massive traction on social media.

Within less that 24 hours since it was uploaded on the platform, the post received more than four million views as well as 67K likes. The tweet read:

"ZUUUUCKKK NOOOOO LIKES ARE PUBLIC ON INSTAGRAMMMM."

Many platform users commented under the tweet, expressing their opinions on Zuckerberg allegedly liking Lauren's photo on Instagram. A user wrote:

"Will Zuck lose his Amazon Prime?"

Another user tweeted:

"As if he would have any idea what to do with her."

"He better stay away from Jeff’s woman," added a tweet.

"Zuck making likes private next," wrote another netizen.

A lot of other netizens took to X, talking about Mark Zuckerberg dropping the alleged like on Jeff Bezos' partner's Instagram profile. A netizen tweeted:

"Zuck is not getting same day delivery anymore."

"He did not. Tell me he didn't," read a tweet.

"That’s why he never enabled community notes on Facebook and Insta 😂😂," joked a user.

The video of Mark and Lauren that went viral included him apparently glancing at Lauren Sánchez who was sitting right next to him at the inaugural ceremony.

Soon, memes capturing the moment began circulating on the internet.

Mark Zuckerberg was accompanied by his wife Priscilla Chan at Donald Trump's inaugural ceremony

While netizens had been going all out joking about Mark Zuckerberg and Lauren Sánchez, the Meta CEO shared a photo with wife Priscilla Chan on his official Instagram account.

The couple, who tied the knot in May 2012, were seated alongside other prominent personalities like Jeff Bezos, his fiancée Lauren Sánchez, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

According to a January 21 article by Vanity Fair, Chan seemed to be enjoying herself at the event. She was also seen having conversations with Marco Rubio. As for the couple, they first met in 2003, while studying at the Harvard University.

While Mark Zuckerberg dropped out, Priscilla Chan stayed back, graduating in the year 2007.

In 2008, Priscilla Chan began attending the medical school at the University of California, San Francisco. In 2010, as reported by Business Insider, Chan moved in to Mark's rented house in the College Terrace neighborhood.

It was only in March 2011, that the couple made their relationship official on Facebook. This was when they also adopted a pet dog named Beast. The couple now has three daughters: Maxima, August, and Aurelia.

