Mark Zuckerberg’s video with Lauren Sanchez at Trump’s inauguration turns into a viral meme

On Monday, January 20th, Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States in an inauguration ceremony. Mark Zuckerberg was among the global tech leaders who attended the ceremony.

In the ceremony, Zuckerberg was seated next to Lauren Sanchez—the fiancée of Amazon head Jeff Bezos.

Expand Tweet

Sanchez appeared at the ceremony dressed in a white pantsuit. A video of the Meta CEO apparently glancing at Sanchez has since gone viral on social media. A user named @cb_doge tweeted the video, which has received over 872K views in less than 24 hours.

Netizens have reacted to it, with some of them writing:

"And even haters won't say this is AI generated," added another.

"He was so flustered, went through all the expressions in 2 seconds," wrote a third one.

Discussing Sanchez's outfit, an X user wrote,

"I love Lauren Sánchez’s “inappropriate” outfits at the White House and the inauguration. In a world that tells women our bodies are a distraction, especially in public spaces, her choice of style shows us we can be both powerful and unapologetically womanly/sensual."

"I think people are overreacting to lauren sanchez’s outfit. Grow up!!" another user tweeted.

"Everyone talking about how trashy lauren sanchez inauguration outfit is am I the only person talking about how she’s the richest fiancé in the whole world and caught wearing the same outfit twice? This is a crime of fashion. Lmao it’s on her ig last month I kid you not," wrote another netizen.

Trump talked about declaring a national emergency at the southern US border

Expand Tweet

On his inauguration day, President Donald Trump pledged to bring forth "a golden age" for the century, saying in his formal address:

"From this day forward, our country will flourish. We will be the envy of every nation and we will not allow ourselves to be taken advantage of any longer."

Among the key announcements made in his formal and informal addresses, Trump revealed that he was about to sign executive orders related to deportation, energy, tariffs, and more.

Starting off with deportation, the 78-year-old shared that he would declare "a national emergency" at the southern border of the US, thereby halting immigration and deporting "criminal immigrants."

Trump also revealed his intention of declaring a "national energy emergency," through which he would rescind the Green New Deal, alongside any mandate that asked to produce more electric vehicles in the country, adding:

"In other words, you'll be able to buy the car of your choice."

In an attempt to help build American "prosperity," the 47th President pledged to create an "External Revenue Service" to level tariffs against other countries' goods, adding that his top priority was to "creation a nation that is proud, prosperous and free."

Trump also signed an order for a 75-day extension for the TikTok ban law deadline. As the platform restored its service in the US, it issued a statement thanking the president, writing:

"In agreement with our service providers, TikTok is in the process of restoring service. We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties providing TikTok to over 170 million Americans and allowing over 7 million small businesses to thrive."

It also claimed to appreciate the 78-year-old's stand for the First Amendment Act, which advocated the freedom of speech.

Elsewhere in his informal address, Trump delivered sharp criticism of the Biden administration, claiming that the outgoing government couldn't manage simple domestic crises "while at the same time stumbling into a continuing catalog of catastrophic events abroad."

The president also appeared critical of the US funding of Ukraine's defense in the face of the Russian invasion, saying:

"We have a government that has given unlimited funding to the defense of foreign borders, but refuses to defend American borders or, more importantly, its own people."

The 78-year-old ended his address with:

"It is my hope that our recent presidential election will be remembered as the greatest and most consequential election in the history of our country."

After being sworn in as the president, Donald Trump signed a series of executive orders, including the pardon of the January 6 Capitol rioters and the US withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement and the World Health Organization (WHO). He also revoked 78 of Joe Biden's policies.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback