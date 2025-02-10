Who is OMGitsbirdman? YouTuber calling Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl performance "trash a** music" goes viral

Kendrick Lamar performed his much awaited show during the Super Bowl LIX Halftime. While his fans were elated with his performance in which he even included the controversial Not Like Us, not everybody seemingly enjoyed it. Apart from certain netizens, YouTuber OMGitsbirdman described his performance as "trash a** music."

OMGitsbirdman, aka Anthony, took to X and shared his reaction on the halftime show performance by Kendrick Lamar. In the tweet uploaded on Sunday, February 9, he wrote:

"Thank you Kendrick Lamar! For years I have been paralyzed stuck in a wheel chair. But when u started performing at the halftime show I gained the strength to get up and turn that trash a** music off! Thank you Mr. Lamar for all you do for the disabled community!"

OMGItsBirdman's reaction to Kendrick Lamar's halftime show, (Photo via @omgitsbirdman/X)

The post garnered more than 4 million views along with over 79K likes within just hours since it was uploaded.

For the unversed, Anthony is well-known for his commentary videos on a variety of topics, with some gameplay in the background. According to Wikitubia, he is mostly seen playing Call of Duty along with Fortnite, the NBA 2K and Madden NFL franchises during other times.

Joining YouTube in 2011, he initially made Call of Duty commentary videos, showcasing his high kill-to-death ratio.

Now, he has over 1.3 million YouTube subscribers, 16K Instagram followers, and 239K followers on X. His videos average 80K–100K views. He also runs two other YouTube channels, @OMGItsBirdman2 and @OMGitsBirdmanCliips, and is active on X and Twitch.

Kendrick Lamar self-censored the lyrics of Not Like Us amid its controversy

During the Halftime show, Kendrick Lamar performed several of his hits including Humble, Squabble Up, and Euphoria. While singing Not Like Us, however, the rapper decided to omit the word "p*dophile" that was used as a direct hit at Drake. During the performance, he even said:

"I want to perform their favorite song, but you know they love to sue..."

This possibly was a reference to the defamation lawsuit that Drake had filed against Universal Music Group, surrounding the diss track Not Like Us. It was, however, clarified that the suit was not aimed at Kendrick Lamar in any way.

Meanwhile, he was also joined by SZA and DJ Mustard during his performance, with a cameo appearance from Serena Williams. Lamar further received a surprise introduction from actor Samuel L Jackson before SZA joined him. SZA, who was in an all-red look performed Luther and All the Stars with Lamar.

Lamar concluded his performance with Tv Off. As for his outfit, Kendrick wore a blue and white jacket, a black shirt and blue jeans, further accesorized with a backwards hat.

While Lamar was in New Orleans for the halftime perfomance, Drake was in Melbourne for his Anita Max Win Tour, which will continue till March.

