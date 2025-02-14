"I have yet to see one of her complaints borne out" — Megyn Kelly compares Blake Lively to Amber Heard amid legal feud with Justin Baldoni

Journalist and media personality Megyn Kelly discussed the ongoing legal battle between the It Ends With Us stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni in a recent episode of The Megyn Kelly Show on February 13, 2025.

For the unversed, Lively accused Baldoni of s*xual harassment and orchestrating a PR campaign to smear her reputation during a lawsuit filed in December 2024. Following this, Baldoni countersued his co-actor in January 2025, accusing Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Lively's husband, of defamation and extortion.

During the recent episode of her show, Kelly claimed that Blake Lively was yet to provide evidence proving any of her allegations against her co-star. The media personality also likened Lively to actress Amber Heard, who was engaged in a highly-publicized defamation trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp after she accused him of abuse.

“My own position is she’s absolutely ruined her brand, she has started a fight she cannot win, she does appear like an Amber Heard to me. I have yet to see one of her complaints borne out," Kelly said.

She continued to say that all of Blake Lively's allegations have been "undermined" by Baldoni's supposed hardcore proof in the form of text messages. This referred to Baldoni's website where he published the supposed evidence, including text messages allegedly exchanged between him, Lively, and Reynolds.

"In fact, all of the ones I’ve seen have been undermined by his hardcore proof in text messaging and so on. That puts a totally different light on her horrific allegations. Then you see what she actually said and wrote. It’s very different,” Kelly said on he show.

Megyn Kelly dubbed Blake Lively a "serial fraudster"

Megyn Kelly dubbed Blake Lively a "serial fraudster" during the aforementioned episode, claiming, the actress took advantage of Baldoni as he was not as famous as her or her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

“She’s a serial fraudster. That’s called fraud when you pretend you want to do the one thing and you’ll do the thing they’re hiring you for, but all along, you have secret plans to do something very, very different that’s above your pay grade. And she finally bumped into someone who was weak enough and not famous enough to stop her," Kelly said.

Kelly also accused Blake Lively of bullying Baldoni into handing over the supervision of It Ends With Us to her despite him being the director and producer. Notably, this is not the first time Megyn Kelly has shown support for Justin Baldoni.

During the January 23 episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, the journalist claimed she "disbelieved" Blake Lively fully after seeing a video from the set of It Ends With Us released by Baldoni's team.

“I’m just saying this person is not an honest broker. I believe her less than ever. I actually disbelieve her fully now, and they should not be gagged. I will happily participate in releasing any further leaks that they have, because the truth should be out there. What does she have to fear if she’s telling the truth?" Kelly said.

The 10-minute clip showed the two co-stars engaged in what seemed to be a romantic scene. Following the video's release, Blake Lively's team claimed the clip depicted Baldoni's unwanted s*xual advances towards the actress, alleging he was "caressing Ms. Lively with his mouth in a way that had nothing to do with their roles."

In other news, both Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have deemed settlement talks too "premature" and "inappropriate", adding "the mediation and the discovery protocols are inappropriate for this case." This information came via a letter filed with the New York court on February 13 by both parties, as reported by People Magazine.

As of now, the trial date for the case is set for March 2026.

