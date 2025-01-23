"I believe her less than ever"— Megyn Kelly supports Justin Baldoni after his team releases BTS footage involving Blake Lively

American journalist and media personality Megyn Kelly has come out in support of Justin Baldoni amid his ongoing legal battle against Blake Lively. The legal fight between the two started on December 20, 2024, when Blake Lively filed an 80-page legal complaint accusing Baldoni of s*xual harassment during the shooting of their film It Ends With Us and allegedly running a PR campaign to ruin her reputation.

In response, Baldoni filed a $400 million lawsuit against the 37-year-old accusing her, Ryan Reynolds, and her publicist Leslie Sloane of extortion, defamation, and invasion of their privacy. On Tuesday, January 21, Baldoni and his legal team released behind-the-scenes footage from the film's production.

The 10-minute clip shows Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni shooting a romantic scene from the film. The video features them joking around out of character and discussing topics like spray tans and beards as audio from the scene was not being recorded.

Meanwhile, Blake Lively's lawsuit claimed that the moment was characterized by unwanted s*xual advances. It also accused Baldoni of "caressing Ms. Lively with his mouth in a way that had nothing to do with their roles."

In her podcast called The Megyn Kelly Show, Kelly disagreed with the claims made in Blake Lively's lawsuit. In the January 23 episode, she disclosed that Lively's legal team was attempting to impose a gag order to stop Baldoni from sharing any additional evidence. Kelly opined that a gag order wouldn't have been required if she were telling the truth.

“I’m just saying this person is not an honest broker. I believe her less than ever. I actually disbelieve her fully now, and they should not be gagged. I will happily participate in releasing any further leaks that they have, because the truth should be out there. What does she have to fear if she’s telling the truth?" she continued.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds file legal complaint to issue a protective order against Justin Baldoni's lawyer

On Tuesday, January 21, Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds filed a legal complaint against Justin Baldoni and his legal team. According to TMZ, the filing asked for a protective order against Baldoni's lawyers to stop them from engaging in alleged "improper conduct" against Blake and Ryan.

As per the report by TMZ, Lively's legal team alleged that Baldoni's lawyers were making statements that were irrelevant to the case and might influence the jury's opinion.

The request for a gag order came after Justin Baldoni's legal team released the footage from the sets of It Ends With Us. Before the release of the footage on January 21, Baldoni's lawyer issued a statement, asserting:

"The following videos captured on May 23, 2023, clearly refute Ms. Lively’s characterization of his behavior. The scene in question was designed to show the two characters falling in love and longing to be close to one another. Both actors are clearly behaving well within the scope of the scene and with mutual respect and professionalism."

On the contrary, Blake Lively's legal team has claimed that the footage was "damning."

"The video shows Ms. Lively leaning away and repeatedly asking for the characters to just talk. Any woman who has been inappropriately touched in the workplace will recognize Ms. Lively’s discomfort. They will recognize her attempts at levity to try to deflect the unwanted touching. No woman should have to take defensive measures to avoid being touched by their employer without their consent," claimed Lively's legal team.

