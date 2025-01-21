Justin Baldoni’s team reportedly developed a website for fans to access messages from his legal battle with Blake Lively 

Justin Baldoni's team has reportedly developed a website to make it easier for fans to understand his legal battle with Blake Lively. Both actors have filed lawsuits against each other in their ongoing legal drama involving their film, It Ends With Us.

According to a report by NBC News, Justin Baldoni and his team have created a website dedicated to his legal battle with Blake Lively, which includes all the alleged messages the two exchanged. These messages have been included in Baldoni's $400 million lawsuit against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds. Some messages were also quoted in his $250 million lawsuit against The New York Times.

The messages include alleged conversations between Lively and Baldoni in the context of their complaints in the lawsuits. The aforementioned website will reportedly present all these text messages and be shared with the public "in the coming days." The report does not specify any date when the website is expected to launch.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal battle began when the former filed a complaint (and later a lawsuit) against her co-star in California on December 20, 2024. Lively accused Baldoni of alleged se*ual harassment, inappropriate workplace conduct, and indulging in a smear campaign to tarnish her reputation.

Justin Baldoni retaliated by filing a lawsuit against The New York Times on December 31 over an article they published based on Lively's allegations. On January 16, he sued Blake Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist Leslie Sloane demanding $400 million in damages. Both parties have denied all allegations levied on each other.

Justin Baldoni releases alleged text messages of Blake Lively in his latest lawsuit

In his $400 million lawsuit against Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Justin Baldoni included alleged text messages from the actress and other members of the cast to substantiate his claims. In his lawsuit, he accused the celebrity couple of alleged extortion and defamation.

The lawsuit included multiple text messages that were intended to counter Lively's original complaints against Baldoni. The lawsuit alleged that "even well into production" the actress "had not even read" Colleen Hoover's 2016 novel, It Ends With Us, despite being cast as the book's protagonist, Lily Bloom, in the film.

Despite not reading the book, Blake Lively reportedly began "hijacking" the film and asserting control over various aspects of the film by "inserting herself into the production process in intrusive ways." In his lawsuit, Justin Baldoni accused Lively of using her husband Ryan Reynolds, and best friend Taylor Swift to back her version of the film. Baldoni was allegedly pressurized to stick to her version of the film's cut.

In one of the alleged texts enclosed in the lawsuit, Blake Lively appeared to compare herself with the popular Game of Thrones character, Daenerys Targaryen a.k.a Khaleesi. She also referred to Reynolds and Swift as "her dragons" who support her.

For those unaware, Daenerys Targaryen (played by Emilia Clarke in HBO's series adaption) is known for being the Mother of Dragons - she is accompanied by three pet dragons who have magical powers and protect the princess.

In her alleged text, Blake Lively called Reynolds and Swift "embarrassingly effusive" and referred to them as "stage moms." Justin Baldoni's lawsuit states:

"Baldoni was not just dealing with Lively. He was also facing Lively’s 'dragons,' two of the most influential and wealthy celebrities in the world, who were not afraid to make things very difficult for him."

Apart from various other text messages allegedly countering Lively's claims against Baldoni, the actor also accused her of confining him and his guests to the basement during the premiere of It Ends With Us. Further, Baldoni alleged that Lively influenced the cast to "shun" Baldoni and also joked about the actor requiring a nose job.

"Baldoni, rather than write down a list of grievances against Lively, brushed it off and moved on with the scene," the lawsuit read about Lively's alleged inappropriate comment about Baldoni's nose.

In an official statement dated January 17, Blake Lively's lawyers denied Justin Baldoni's accusations. They mentioned that Baldoni's actions emulate "an age-old story" where a victim of se*ual abuse has to face retaliation from their abuser. They also accused Baldoni's team of using DARVO tactics - Deny. Attack. Reverse Victim Offender.

This is an ongoing story and further developments in the legal battle are awaited.

