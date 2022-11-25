Who is Ghislaine Maxwell and what did she do? Allegations explored ahead of Netflix documentary Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich

Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich is all set to premiere on Netflix on November 25, 2022. The documentary by Maiken Baird and Lisa Bryant will explore the life and crimes of Ghislaine Maxwell.

Maxwell allegedly helped convicted s*x offender and trafficker Jeffrey Epstein in recruiting and trafficking four teenage girls. She was also allegedly dating Epstein at that point in her life.

The documentary stars Salli Saffioti, Vanessa Lemonides, Ellen Harvey, Elenna Stauffer, Kathy Searle, Maiken Baird, and Elene Melener, among others. The synopsis of the film states that it is a follow-up to Epstein on Netflix, and will look at Maxwell's part in Epstein's massive s*xual assault.

The synopsis continues:

"It will reveal deeper details about the Ghislaine Maxwell case. It will showcase the interviews with police officers, attorneys, and victims of Epstein, including Annie Farmer. During Epstein and Maxwell's s*xual misconduct trial in London, she testified against them."

Who is Ghislaine Maxwell and what did she do?

Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich is a follow up to Netflix's 2020 docuseries - Epstein (Image via Twitter/@Netflix)

Former socialite Ghislaine Maxwell is a British convicted s*x offender. She was convicted of s*x trafficking and other offenses in connection with the financier and convicted s*x offender Jeffrey Epstein earlier this year. The 60-year-old was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Maxwell was born in France to Elisabeth and Robert Maxwell. She was the ninth and youngest child in her family. In 1980s, she was a prominent part of the London social scene. Maxwell was the founder of a women's group named Kit-Cat Club and a director of Oxford United Football Club.

Maxwell moved to the United States of America in 1991, shortly after her father's death. She quickly rose to prominence on New York's social scene and was a constant part of the rich circle.

According to a June 2022 report by The Independent, Maxwell reportedly met Epstein in 1991 through a mutual friend. Sources have also confirmed that she was in a relationship with the convicted s*x offender in 1990s. She, allegedly, was his close associate for over 25 years. The two were also friends with some of the most prominent figures in the US.

Looking back, Maxwell considers meeting Epstein the biggest mistake of her life. She told Daphne Barak from inside her Florida prison that if she could go back in time, she "would avoid meeting him." Calling it the "greatest mistake" she ever made, she said that she would make different choices for where she would work.

Maxwell also revealed that she began regretting her association with Epstein after he pleaded guilty in 2008. Epstein, who passed away in 2019, pleaded guilty to charges of felony solicitation of prostitution and charges of procuring a person under 18 for prostitution.

Despite multiple attempts by Maxwell's lawyers, she was sent to prison for 20 years. She did indicate that she got into this Epstein business without understanding it completely. However, she also noted that she does not consider herself a victim:

"I don't particularly like the word victim. It's one that should be used very sparingly because, you know, today everybody is a victim of something."

Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich will release on November 25, 2022.

