Where's the list of actors and politicians? - Israel Adesanya slams mainstream media for biased coverage of Ghislaine Maxwell sex trafficking case

Israel Adesanya wants Ghislaine Maxwell's clients to be held accountable.

Maxwell, a former socialite who recruited and groomed teenage girls to be sexually exploited by Jeffrey Epstein, was recently sentenced to 20 years in prison. The 60-hyear-old was convicted of sex trafficking, among other charges on December 29, 2021.

However, Adesanya isn't content with letting Maxwell take all the heat. During an interview ahead of his UFC 276 main event bout, Adesanya demanded more answers:

"[Ghislaine] Maxwell just got put away for 20 years. So she was supplying kids for all these f***ing pedos, right? Where's the list? Does that just gets like [forgotten]? So the list of politicians and actresses and actors or whatever that they talked about, does that get swept under the rug? Do they not get any time for f***ing those kids? You know what I mean? I don't know, that's weird how that just doesn't compute with me."

Epstein, the once powerful financier, is known to be friends with some of the most influential individuals, including former United States presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, as well as British monarch Prince Andrew. He escaped sentencing after apparently hanging himself in a Manhattan federal prison cell in 2019.

Israel Adesanya tells fans what to expect in his fight

Israel Adesanya told fans what they could expect during his upcoming title fight against Jared Cannonier in the main event of UFC 276.

During an interview with Megan Olivi, 'The Last Stylebender' issued an ominous warning, telling fans they can "expect darkness" in the fight. According to the reigning UFC middleweight kingpin:

“Darkness. Expect darkness ‘cause I’m feeling very cold, you know, going into tomorrow. And yeah, tonight, I’m going to be around my team, surrounded by love. But then when it’s time to go, that’s where I would become a fortress of battle. So, yeah, it’s go time.”

Adesanya didn't elaborate on his comments, but it's safe to assume that he'll be looking for a finish. Last month, 'The Last Stylebender' stated that his fight will be his version of Anderson Silva's dismantling of Forrest Griffin at UFC 101.

Should the 32-year-old come out on top against 'The Killa Gorilla', this will be his fifth middleweight title defense, solidifying himself as perhaps one of the greatest middleweights to ever do it.

