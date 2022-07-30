She's allowed to do yoga, watch Netflix - Joe Rogan disapproves of Jeffrey Epstein's aide Ghislaine Maxwell being kept in a minimum security prison

While speaking to Whitney Cummings on episode #1850 of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the UFC commentator criticized the level of punishment on Ghislaine Maxwell. Rogan felt it wasn't right that Maxwell was allegedly being housed in a minimum security prison and being allowed certain freedoms despite the impact her crimes had on her victims, who were mainly children.

Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison for sex trafficking crimes in partnership with Jeffrey Epstein. However, Rogan was furious to find out that Maxwell had been moved to a low-secuirty prison in Florida:

"What's really crazy is Ghislaine Maxwell is in a minimum-security prison, she's allowed to do yoga, she's allowed to hang out and watch TV, she's watched Netflix."

It was clear that the podcaster disapproved of the facilities Ghislaine Maxwell was receiving during her sentence, despite the case being one of the largest criminal cases of the modern era.

Joe Rogan and his guest Whitney Cummings both also asked for "the list" to be released to the public. "The list" supposedly has the details of certain people involved in the trafficking scandal, but the full extent of it has never been made public.

Who is Whitney Cummings, Joe Rogan's latest JRE podcast guest?

The latest guest on the JRE podcast was Whitney Cummings, a highly successful stand-up comedian and actress. Cummings has two Netflix comedy specials. Her first was released in 2019 called Can I Touch It? The special was followed by Jokes in 2022.

The 39-year-old is also an actress, starring in Studio 666 and Good Mourning this year. Cummings and Joe Rogan are seemingly good friends, with the female comedian standing up for the podcaster on many occasions during his various controversies.

During Rogan's backlash surrounding comments he made about COVID-19 vaccines and the use of the 'N-word' on old podcast episodes, Cummings tweeted to defend all comedians, stating that it's not their job to be a hero:

"Comedians did not sign up to be your hero. It’s our job to be irreverent and dangerous, to question authority and take you through a spooky mental haunted house so you can arrive at your own conclusions."

Whitney Cummings @WhitneyCummings Comedians did not sign up to be your hero. It’s our job to be irreverent and dangerous, to question authority and take you through a spooky mental haunted house so you can arrive at your own conclusions. Stay focused on the people we pay taxes to to be moral leaders. Comedians did not sign up to be your hero. It’s our job to be irreverent and dangerous, to question authority and take you through a spooky mental haunted house so you can arrive at your own conclusions. Stay focused on the people we pay taxes to to be moral leaders.

