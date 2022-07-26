What time will Whitney Cummings: Jokes air on Netflix? Details explored

Whitney Cummings is ready to return to Netflix with her fifth comedy outing this week. Her upcoming comedy special is titled Whitney Cummings: Jokes. It is set to release on July 26, 2022, at 3.00 AM EST. This comedy outing will be different from her previous ones because this is the first time Cummings is going to do a self-funded special.

The comedian described this upcoming show as:

"More nostalgic and emotionally cozy: no politics, no lecturing, no self-indulgence."

According to Cummings, she wanted to create a special with the challenge of creating a comedy special with broad appeal that would be for everyone in an increasingly widening world. Whitney Cummings: Jokes was filmed at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark, N.J.

Whitney Cummings: Jokes - What is the special about?

Whitney's latest comedy endeavor will see her try out jokes that would appeal to all kinds of audiences. She believes that recent comedy sketches are extremely subjective in nature. They appeal to certain kinds of audiences while alienating others. This was the major reason behind her decision to self-fund the project.

Whitney wanted complete control over her special. Her current deal with Netflix states that she will eventually have control over the form and medium in which people view her content. Speaking about the special, Whitney Cummings said:

"I’m still interested in what unites all of us and what we all have in common. Comedians, we’re so masochistic. The idea of trying to find something we can all agree on right now is probably a psychotic mission. But just with how acrimonious everything feels, how apocalyptic the vibe feels online, you only get the news that you want to see, you only see the opinions that you’ve signed up to follow…"

She further added:

"On my podcast I’m very interested in the incendiary and splitting hairs on the more flammable topics. But when it comes to a special, you got to sell what you promised to sell: 'I still expect this to make me laugh."

Whitney Cummings: Jokes is produced by Triage Entertainment and Levity Productions. The executive producers for the show include Judi Marmel, Stephen Gordon Walker, John Bravakis, Nick Kurzon, and Marcus Raboy, alongside Whitney herself.

Speaking about her decision to self-finance the comedy special, Whitney said:

"I’ve made four specials, and a lot of comedians that I really admire gave me the advice of ‘if you can pay for it yourself, make it so that you own it,...So at least I can sort of have a modicum of control, as the sort of seemingly weekly changes in the TV and streaming business, those vicissitudes can continue but at least I own the specials."

She continued:

"You really want to have the option to down the line be able to break it up in different ways based on how this next generation is consuming comedy, whether it’s five minutes on YouTube or one minute on TikTok or Reels,"

Whitney's other specials include Whitney Cummings: Money Shot (2010), Whitney Cummings: I Love You (2014), Whitney Cummings: I’m Your Girlfriend (2016), and Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It? (2019).

Whitney Cummings: Jokes will premiere on July 26, 2022, on Netflix at 3.00 AM. Stay tuned for more updates.

