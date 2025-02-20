Justin Baldoni's attorney Bryan Freedman recently reacted to his client's beach photos going viral amid his legal skirmish with Blake Lively. On Thursday, February 13, the It Ends With Us actor and director was seen enjoying a morning surf in Maui.

Ad

Two days later, Baldoni was photographed by paparazzi as he strolled around with his children, Maiya and Maxwell, both of whom he shares with his wife, Emily Baldoni.

Justin Baldoni in Hawaii (image via X/@PageSix)

Justin Baldoni's attorney Bryan Freedman was a guest on the Hot Mics podcast hosted by Billy Bush on Monday, where he shared his views on Baldoni's Hawaii trip. Freedman explained that it wasn't a "vacation," arguing that no one "accused of heinous" crimes is ever on one.

Ad

"I think he is trying to gather with his family and trying to get some semblance of peace," Freedman added.

Ad

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have been entangled in the web of lawsuits concerning events that allegedly happened during the filming of It Ends With Us. On December 20, 2024, Lively filed an 80-page lawsuit accusing Baldoni of s*xual harassment and running a smear campaign online to ruin her reputation.

In response, Justin Baldoni lodged an 80-page lawsuit against the Gossip Girl alumni, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and publicist Leslie Sloane. Justin Baldoni accused her of extortion, defamation, and invasion of privacy.

Ad

A day after Baldoni was spotted with his family in Hawaii, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds appeared at the 50th Anniversary Special of Saturday Night Live—their first public appearance since the start of Lively's legal battle with Baldoni.

Bryan Freedman explains why he sided with Justin Baldoni in his legal fight against Blake Lively

Vital Voices 12th Annual Voices of Solidarity Awards - Source: Getty

During his appearance on the Hot Mics podcast, Freedman also explained why he took up Justin Baldoni's case in the first place. Describing his client as "such a good person" with "great compassion," he said:

Ad

“Justin is not disparaging anyone or going after anyone’s character or doing anything that is otherwise untoward. And he’s given very clear instructions to me and the legal team to really be above board and to really treat people with respect. And that’s what we’re trying to do within the search to show the court the truth.”

Ad

Freedman revealed that he took the case because he personally vouched for Justin and believed that the It Ends With Us director was being honest about the matter.

He said that he had looked through every piece of evidence, including documents, emails, stories, text messages, and voice notes to understand exactly what might have happened.

"[I] really got an understanding as to what happened and what didn’t happen, and certainly more evidence will come to light, and more information will come to light, and I think people will see it in a similar fashion. But it’s an honor to represent Justin, and I saw that because of the person he is, what he’s been through … and honestly, Justin has not been treated fairly,” he added.

Ad

The attorney concluded by explaining that he was supporting the side of the case that was about "truth and about transparency and about honesty.”

The Blake Lively vs. Justin Baldoni trial is officially set to begin on March 9, 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback