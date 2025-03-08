"She just wasn't taking the bait" — Fans react as Anna Kendrick issues clever three-word response on co-starring with Blake Lively again

Ahead of the premiere of Another Simple Favor on March 7, Anna Kendrick seemingly addressed working with her co-star Blake Lively. The latter has been embroiled in a legal battle involving allegations of s*xual harassment with her former It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni, sparking significant public interest. Netizens have since taken to social media to respond to Kendrick’s crisp response.

While on the red carpet at the film's SXSW premiere in Texas, Kendrick was asked how she felt about reuniting with Blake Lively. The duo previously starred together in A Simple Favor (2018). While responding to the Entertainment Tonight reporter, Kendrick simply stated, “Oh, you know…”

Later, Variety asked how she felt about “everything that’s going on in the world,” seemingly referring to Blake Lively's ongoing controversy. In response, Kendrick said:

“Why? What happened? I did ayahuasca, and the last year of my life is just gone.”

She went on to comment on Another Simple Favor by saying, “I’ve heard the movie is amazing.”

While reacting to Anna Kendrick’s eyebrow-raising responses, one netizen said:

"She didn't clown Blake. She just wasn't taking the bait. Smart on her part."

Several others expressed their support towards Kendrick and her choice to avoid commenting on matters related to Lively.

“Classic Anna Kendrick- making interviews awkward but still being the coolest person in the room,” an X user said.

“Love it! She completely ignored the question, Lol,” another internet user said.

“Funny how she didn’t give them a response,” a platform user said.

Blake Lively filed a California Civil Rights Department complaint against her co-star Justin Baldoni and his associates on December 20, just four months after the release of It Ends With Us. The allegations in her complaint include s*xual harassment, retaliation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence, breach of contract, and more. Meanwhile, some other reactions read:

“No more words were needed,” an X user said.

“I think she’s clowning the media because obviously the media was not there for the movie,” a platform user said.

“Anna is a saint for having to deal with this sh*t storm,” a netizen said.

“I love this character so much” — Blake Lively speaks publicly for the first time amid her legal battle with Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively skipped interviews on the Another Simple Favor movie’s red carpet but took selfies with fans. Her appearance at the film premiere comes after she alleged in her lawsuit against Baldoni that he started a smear campaign against her.

In response to the lawsuit, Baldoni countersued Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, for $400 million, citing civil extortion, defamation, and invasion of privacy.

While addressing the crowd at the Another Simple Favor movie premiere, Lively said:

“I love this character so much. It’s probably my favorite character I’ve ever been fortunate enough to play.”

Amid the legal battle, several celebrities have sided with Lively, including Jenny Slate, Amber Tamblyn, Alexis Bledel, and America Ferrera, among others.

