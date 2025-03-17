  • home icon
Courtney Love announces she is getting UK citizenship soon and will be leaving Donald Trump's "Emperor-core" US

By Jeevika Malhotra
Modified Mar 17, 2025 23:05 GMT
The National Portrait Gallery
Courtney Love The National Portrait Gallery's Portrait Gala - Source: Getty

Courtney Love has revealed that she is permanently relocating to the United Kingdom, where she has lived since 2019. The 60-year-old singer and actress announced her plans to acquire British citizenship during an appearance at the Royal Geographical Society in London. Her decision comes amid concerns about Donald Trump’s second presidential term.

"It’s so great to live here. I’m finally getting my British citizenship in six months. I get to be a citizen. I’m applying, man! Can’t get rid of me!" Love said, as reported by the Daily Mail on March 17, 2025.

The statement was met with applause from the audience. Courtney Love, a vocal critic of Trump, expressed her unease about the current political climate in the US.

"In terms of Trump and particularly this group … it’s like emperor-core. Like, [they're] wearing million-dollar watches. Emperor-core is going on at Mar-a-Lago," she said.

She further described the situation as "frightening" and likened it to "cyanide."

Courtney Love's longstanding affinity for the UK

Courtney Love at Kate Moss&#039; Launch Of Her New Wellness Brand Cosmoss At The Twenty Two - Source: Getty
Courtney Love at Kate Moss' Launch Of Her New Wellness Brand Cosmoss At The Twenty Two - Source: Getty

Courtney Love has resided in London since 2019, after relocating from Los Angeles. In a 2017 interview with the Standard, she predicted she would end up living in the UK, expressing a desire to settle near the River Thames.

"I know I’m going to end up there. I know what neighborhood I'm going to end up in, and I know that I want to be on the Thames," she said at the time.

Her love for British culture has been evident over the years. She also shared her appreciation for Country Life magazine, describing it as "real-estate p*rn and fox hunting" to the Standard.

Courtney Love also showcased her London townhouse in a 2022 Soho House feature, detailing her daily routine, which includes drinking rare tea, consuming a smoothie with various supplements, and chanting Daimoku in her altar room.

Courtney Love is not the only celebrity to have left the US following Trump’s return to the White House in the 2024 election. Comedian and actress Rosie O'Donnell recently relocated to Ireland with her 12-year-old non-binary child, Clay. In a TikTok video, O’Donnell, 62, stated, as reported by Page Six on March 11:

"It's been pretty wonderful, I have to say. I was never someone who thought I would move to another country, but that’s what I decided would be best for myself and my child. And here we are."

She also expressed her disillusionment with American politics, stating:

"It’s been heartbreaking to see what's happening politically and hard for me personally as well. The personal is political, as we all know."
Similarly, former talk show host Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, reportedly left the US after Trump's re-election in November 2024. Sources told The Wrap then that the couple, who married in 2008, will likely "never" return to the US permanently.

Previously, figures such as Cher and America Ferrera had also publicly declared they would leave if Trump won a second term, but as of now, it remains unknown if they will follow through as well.

Edited by Ameen Fatima
