Rosie O'Donnell explains she left the US five days before Trump's inauguration, will consider moving back " when it is safe"

Rosie O'Donnell reportedly moved from the US to Ireland after Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election over Kamala Harris. The comedian confirmed the move in a video she posted on TikTok on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

As per the video, O'Donnell left the US after Trump's victory and moved to Ireland on January 15, 2025, only a few days before Trump was sworn in as the president of the US. She moved there with her 12-year-old non-binary child, Dakota, whom she calls Clay.

While living in Ireland has been "pretty wonderful" for O'Donnell, she said that she would consider going back to America, but only once it becomes safe for citizens to have equal rights. She said:

"You know, I'm happy. Clay is happy, I miss my other kids. I miss my friends. I miss many things about life there at home and I'm trying to find a home here in this beautiful country and when it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America, that's when we will consider coming back."

Before Rosie O'Donnell's confirmation of her move to Ireland, she teased living abroad in Instagram posts shared a few days ago. On March 7, she posted an Instagram post, per People, which she has since made private, seemingly teasing that she and her daughter are not in the US anymore.

In one of the posts, the comedian posed for a selfie behind the wheel of a car and wrote in the caption about driving on the "wrong side of the road" compared to the US.

Rosie O'Donnell shares what it's been like since she moved from the US to Ireland

In her March 11 TikTok video, Rosie O'Donnell shared a life update about her move to Ireland and told her fans and followers on social media what life's been like for her and her child in the new country. She said that it's been pretty wonderful and shared some of the things that make her feel "very grateful" for the relocation.

"The people are so loving and so kind, so welcoming. And I'm very grateful."

She also said that they were getting settled in Ireland and felt that she was ready to share the journey. She called it one of the "hard decisions" she had to make but also the "best" move for both herself and her child. Noting that her grandparents were born in Ireland, O'Donnell said that she is currently working to get her Irish citizenship.

Meanwhile, Rosie O'Donnell was previously hit with rumors and allegations claiming that she said she would leave the US for Canada once Donald Trump was elected in 2016.

Back in 2017, per Newsweek, former press secretary to ex-VP Mike Pence, Marc Lotter, mentioned on Fox News that O'Donnell allegedly said that she would move to Canada if Trump became president during the 2016 election.

The claim has been repeated many times, but in August 2023, the And Just Like That... actress and comedian cleared it up in the comments of one of her TikTok videos. She said that she never said anything about moving to Canada when a netizen asked her about it.

Rosie O'Donnell joins the list of celebrities who moved out of the US following Trump's reelection. Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, moved out of the US to settle in the Cotswolds in South West England.

