How old was Ken Flores? Family announces comedian's death amid tour

Stand-up comedian Ken Flores passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, at the age of 28, in the middle of his comedy tour. His passing was confirmed by his family in a short statement, asking for privacy, posted on his official Instagram account, which reads:

"It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our friend, brother, and son, Kenyi Flores. Please respect our privacy at this time as we are all shocked and devastated by this loss."

Per Deadline, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has also confirmed his death. Meanwhile, a TMZ article, published on January 29, cited law enforcement sources, saying that first responders were called to Flores' home on Tuesday afternoon. While they administered CPR, he was later pronounced dead at the scene, with cardiac arrest as the alleged cause of death.

Ken Flores was at the beginning of his 2025 Butterfly Effect nationwide world tour, which kicked off on January 10 in Portland, Oregon. He had three shows there, before doing a 2-day show in Tacoma on January 17 and 18 and another 2-day show on January 24 and 25 in Norcross. He was set for a January 30 show in Phoenix before he passed away, with the tour supposedly ending in April.

While his cause of death was not yet confirmed, Ken Flores admitted on the Rich of Motivation podcast on April 19, 2024, about experiencing several health problems. He mentioned having "shortness of breath," getting his feet swollen, and having blood clots on his feet, but said that he "kept ignoring it." He also admitted he has "never taken care" of himself, never went to the doctor, or taken a high blood pressure medicine.

The comedian was also open about his previous excessive dr*g use, to the point that he almost overdosed, in several interviews, including during his appearance in the Bootleg Kev podcast on June 20, 2024. That said, he mentioned at the time that he had started to take care of himself, saying that he started eating a lot less, using the right medication, "less on the dr*gs" and drinking.

Tributes for Ken Flores pour in, following the news of his death

Following the news of his death, tributes for Ken Flores from fellow standup comedians flooded on social media. René Humberto Valdiviezo, who produced the Latin XL comedy show with Flores, said in a joint statement with Latin XL official Instagram account:

"He was a brother to all of us. A dear friend. An inspiration. And frankly the best. We knew what a force he was here and he took that to Hollywood and had the whole comedy scene there SHOOK."

He also commented on the Instagram announcement of Flores' death, calling the late stand-up comedian his "brother," and saying how it was a "blessing" to know him.

Canadian YouTuber and comedian Neema Naz also lamented the news of Flores' passing in the comments, saying that he was hoping it "wasn't real." He further called the fellow comedian's death a "tragic and devastating loss for the world," adding that Ken Flores was a "gem," and was destined to be a "star one day."

More fans and fellow performers continue to share their memories with Ken Flores as they celebrate his impact on the comedy community.

