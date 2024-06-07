Dana White talks Tom Brady's roast and explains why stand-up comedy is more nerve-wracking than gambling million dollars

Dana White revealed that he has a new-found respect for stand-up comedians, after sharing some details of his experience at the Tom Brady roast.

Last month, Netflix released a one-off special titled 'The Roast of Tom Brady'. It featured the recently retired NFL icon facing a host of jokes by some of the biggest stand up comedians and celebrities in front of a live audience.

Amongst the celebrities asked to roast Brady was Dana White. The UFC President is a life-long New England Patriots fan and has struck up a friendship with Brady over recent years. Although comedy is not his background, which he admitted at the beginning of his time on the mic, White did get some laughs during his segment.

A month after his time at the roast, Dana White reflected on his experience during a recent appearance on the FLAGRANT podcast with comedian Andrew Schulz.

According to White, stand-up comedy is one of the most "underrated" professions, due to the pressure and even claimed it was less stressful than gambling with millions of dollars. He said:

"Stand-up comedy is the most underrated f*cking thing of all time. I've done it all, as far as business goes...But there is nothing harder than going into a room and trying to make people laugh."

He continued:

"There's no amount of pressure I've ever felt in my life than that. I'll tell you this too, one time I had a million dollar out there between splits and everything else. That doesn't even compare to doing stand-up comedy man. F*ck that sh*t."

Dana White reveals he was ready to walk away from UFC amid Joe Rogan controversy

During the same appearance on the FLAGRANT podcast, Dana White also discussed the controversy surrounding Joe Rogan.

Back in 2022, Rogan faced significant backlash after footage was found of him using racial slurs during early episodes of The Joe Rogan Experience. There were then calls for him to be fired by both the UFC and Spotify.

According to White, there were members of the UFC board who considered terminating Rogan, however, he blocked the decision and stated that he would "quit" if that happened. White explained:

"You think that you're gonna f**king cancel Joe Rogan, and I'm gonna just say, OK? No, I will f**king quit this job and leave and go do something else before you're gonna try to f**k it. And the whole cancel thing... If you're in the right place in your life, then who the f**k's gonna cancel you? The only ones who can really cancel you are your f**king family and friends." [13:04]