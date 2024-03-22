What happened to Elena Larrea? Animal rights influencer dies aged 30 in wake of liposuction procedure 

30-year-old Instagram influencer Elena Larrea has passed away. The Puebla, Mexico native tragically died on Tuesday, March 19, after going under the knife. Sergio Salomon, the regional governor has since released a statement.

The renowned Instagram horse-girl and founder of Cuacolandia died from a pulmonary embolism. According to the NHS, this occurs when a blood clot blocks one of the lung’s blood vessels. This can be life-threatening if not treated quickly.

According to The Daily Beast, these often occur in those who undergo liposuction.

Cuacolandia is an organization in Puebla devoted to saving donkeys, horses, and other abused animals. Following the social media personality’s death, Cuacolandia released a statement announcing:

“With deep sorrow, we inform you of the departure of Elena Larrea, president and founder of Cuacolandia, who, unfortunately... died due to a pulmonary thrombosis that caused a clot in the lung… We will remember and continue to work for all that he [she] bravely pushed from this foundation. We will promote their legacy and love so that our cuckoos, donkeys and mules live in freedom and in appropriate conditions in Mexico, and in this, our sanctuary of equines rescued from abuse and abandonment.”

As the tragedy made headlines, the state governor released a statement to pay tribute to the animal rights activist and social media personality.

Puebla, Mexico governor addresses Elena Larrea’s death

Apart from modeling, Larrea has shown a passion for keeping animals safe and away from abuse. While being a part of the Animalist Movement of Puebla, she managed to have bestiality classified as a crime in the Mexican state.

Puebla state governor Sergio Salomon said in a tribute:

“I deeply regret the death of Elena Larrea, a tireless fighter for the defence of animal welfare. The rescue of thousands of abused horses is testimony to her life and work. On behalf of the Puebla Government, we would like to express our solidarity to her family and friends."

Salomon went on to add that with the Environment Ministry, the animals at Cuacolandia will be taken care of. The horses will also reportedly be cared for by the authorities alongside rescuing and maintaining the well-being of other animals.

Details about funeral arrangements and other services were not made public at the time of writing this article. Meanwhile, Cuacolandia has been taking to their Instagram page to pay tribute to Larrea and has endlessly been showcasing her efforts to keep the animal community safe.