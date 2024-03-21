Lukas Gage insinuates his short-lived marriage to Chris Appleton was due to a manic episode

American actor Lukas Gage recently opened up about his six-month marriage with Kim Kardashian's hairstylist Chris Appleton. He looked back with regret on the relationship and spoke about a "manic episode."

On Tuesday, the 28-year-old appeared on the show, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to promote his movie Road House, released on March 8, 2024. When Andy asked him, "I was surprised that you got married after dating someone for two months. What, what is that?" Lukas replied,

"Manic, absolutely unhinged. I had a manic episode for six months. What happened to me? I don't know literally what went through my head, but we live and we learn."

The pair tied the knot in Las Vegas on April 22, 2023, and then separated on November 10, 2023.

Lukas Gage describes 6-month marriage to Chris Appleton as a 'manic episode'

Lukas Gage began dating 40-year-old Chris Appleton in February 2023, got engaged in March, and married in April of the same year. The couple had a Las Vegas wedding, which Kim Kardashian officiated.

The ceremony was shown on the reality television star's show, The Kardashians. In November 2023, Chris Appleton filed for divorce against Lukas Gage, citing “irreconcilable differences.” Several rumors made rounds on social media about either party cheating.

On March 19, 2024, Lukas Gage went on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to discuss his new movie Road House, which stars him, Jake Gyllenhaal, Conor McGregor, Jessica Williams, and more. Gage told Cohen that he allegedly signed an NDA. However, he insisted that “there was no cheating” in the relationship. He said,

"There's a three-letter thing that I signed."

Expand Tweet

Cohen then offered his opinion on the matter, telling the star that his short-lived marriage with Appleton “seemed wild.” The actor replied,

"I’m a little impulsive but, that was probably one of the most unhinged things I’ve ever done in my life."

Lukas Gage and Andy Cohen went back and forth about the former's marriage for a few minutes, and the actor apologized to music icon Shania Twain. During the sit-down, he explained that he was sorry for “wasting” the singer’s time.

Expand Tweet

The 58-year-old had serenaded the couple by singing You’re Still the One on their big day in Sin City, as per The Kardashian episode 7 of season 4. Lukas said into the camera,

"I want to apologize to Shania Twain for wasting her time. I mean, ‘we’re still holding on,’ ‘you’re still the one’ after, like, three weeks? That was unhinged. That was the biggest waste of her time. But, I love you, Shania. I’m really sorry about that."

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton had signed a post-nuptial agreement on May 3, 2023, indicating that the division of assets was to be handled according to the court documents. The divorce filing also stated that they shared “no community assets.” There was no official announcement about the finalization of their divorce.