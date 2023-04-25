Who did Lukas Gage play in The White Lotus? Character explored as actor gets married to Chris Appleton

Actor Lukas Gage recently tied the knot with Chris Appleton in a private ceremony at the Los Angeles-based Little White Chapel. The wedding was held last weekend with only six guests in attendance. Among them was Kim Kardashian, as per a report by Page Six.

Kardashian has revealed much about the news of Chris and Lukas' marriage. However, over the weekend, she shared a few pictures on her Instagram story featuring the trio as they were serenaded in the VIP area of Usher's Vegas concert.

Lukas and Chris got engaged earlier this month and went on to choose the rings themselves. An insider shed light on the couple's relationship and told Us Weekly:

"Even though they moved very quickly, everyone around them is very excited about their relationship."

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton started dating in February 2023 and even went on a vacation at the St. Regis Punta Mita Resort. They also shared pictures from their holiday on social media. During his appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show last month, Appleton stated that he is happy and in love.

He added:

"I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special. Love is a really special thing and, I think, meeting someone that you connect with is very special."

Lukas Gage played Dillon in The White Lotus

Lukas Gage appeared in one episode of The White Lotus (Image via Nathan Congleton/Getty Images)

Lukas Gage played several roles throughout his successful career as an actor. However, he is famous for his appearance on an episode of the black-comedy drama series, The White Lotus, which aired on HBO. Gage played the role of Dillon, who is an employee at the Hawaii resort the show is set in.

Dillon had the opportunity to share the screen with actor Murray Bartlett's character Armond. The latter developed an interest in Dillon on the show and the duo often took breaks as they took drugs and shared an intimate connection.

The White Lotus was released through HBO on July 11, 2021. Although it was supposed to air for one season, the positive reviews forced producers to renew the show for another installment, which premiered on October 30, 2022. A third season was confirmed the following month.

Apart from The White Lotus, Lukas Gage was also seen in Euphoria, You, What Breaks the Ice, How to Blow Up a Pipeline, Into the Dark: Midnight Kiss, and more.

Chris Appleton is a well-known hairstylist

Chris Appleton has gained recognition over the years as a flawless hairstylist. He is the mastermind behind some of the looks of Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, and others.

He is also known as a social media influencer and has a modeling contract with IMG Models. He participated in Young Hairdresser of the Year in 2010 and emerged as the winner, leading to his rise to fame.

