Airport executive Bryan Malinowski suffering brain death after being shot in gunfight with federal agents, brother doubts chances of survival

Little Rock, Arkansas' Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport executive director Bryan Malinowski was shot during a firefight with ATF agents on Tuesday, March 19. According to the authorities, the agents arrived at the 53-year-old man's residence to serve a search warrant but the agents were unexpectedly shot at by Malinowski and they returned fire.

The ATF agent had non-life-threatening injuries, and Malinowski was shot and required paramedic treatment before being transported to the hospital. Matthew Malinowski, Bryan's brother, disclosed that his brother had been shot in the head and that the medical professionals did not believe he would live.

"They don’t think he’s going to make it": Bryan Malinowski's brother

According to a statement released by the Arkansas Department of Public Safety federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) arrived at 4 Durance Court, Little Rock to serve a federal search warrant. However, at around 6 a.m. authorities claimed that a warrant was being served to shoot at the agents from inside the house and they returned fire.

The man who shot the agents and got shot in retaliation was identified as Bryan Malinowski. The statement revealed:

"Bryan Malinowski, 53, was injured with gunshot wounds and treated on scene by paramedics before being transported to a local hospital. His condition is unknown."

It further added:

"An ATF agent was injured with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital."

The statement confirmed that both the ATF and the Little Rock Police Department requested The Arkansas State Police to investigate the incident. A prosecuting attorney will receive the case file and decide whether or not the use of deadly force was carried out as per Arkansas law.

Bryan Malinowski was the executive director of the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in Little Rock. Bryan's older brother Matthew was by his injured brother's side on Wednesday and told NBC News that Malinowski was shot in the head and that they did not know if the man was "going to make it" in the upcoming 24 hours.

The doctors did not even perform surgery on Bryan and had to keep him on life support because according to Matthew:

"They don’t think he’s going to make it."

Matthew also disclosed that Bryan earned a respectable $253,000 a year as a coin, pistol, and other weapon collector. Just last week, he had a meeting in Washington with the senators from Arkansas to discuss matters about the airport. According to Matthew, this demonstrated the extent of his brother's losses and the social circles he was involved in.

Bryan Malinowski's neighbor and an eyewitness to the aftermath of the whole ordeal, Shea De Bruyn told KARK that she saw firefighters carry crowbars, saws, and other tools into Malinowski's house while guns and ammunition got loaded into a trailer.

She told the outlet:

"I heard about five or six like, loud bangs."

She added:

"I talked to other neighbors and all of us are just kind of confused."

Bryan Malinowski's profile on the Clinton National Airport's official website states that he has over 30 years of "airport leadership experience". He joined the airport in 2008. Little Rock Airport Commission Chairman Bill Walker released a statement after the shooting revealed that Bryan's job would now be assumed by Deputy Executive Director Tom Clarke.