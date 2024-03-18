What is a 2-alarm fire? Investigation launched as firefighters respond to Amador Valley High School

The Pleasanton Unified School District recently revealed that a fire broke out at Amador Valley High School's gymnasium in Pleasanton, California, on Sunday, March 17. Local fire authorities are still assessing the damage to the small 100-year-old gymnasium. There was no damage to any other school buildings, and classes are expected to resume as usual on the following day.

An estimated 15 units responded to the 2-alarm fire. There were no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation. A 2-alarm fire is the second level of fire alarms that indicate that more than a single squad will be required to fight the flames.

Expand Tweet

A hundred-year-old Amador Valley High School gym caught on fire on Sunday

Fires are classified into five different categories depending on their severity and potential danger. These categories help firemen assess what they are up against and calculate how many units are required to fight the fire. A 2-alarm fire is slightly more dangerous than a 1-alarm fire.

It signals to the firehouse that more than one squad is required to fight this fire. This kind of fire usually occurs in smaller structures. It can be caused by ovens, faulty wiring, microwaves, stoves, and similar things. Every fire past the second level is considered a multiple-alarm fire and is significantly more serious than a 2-level fire.

On Sunday, a 2-alarm fire broke out at the Amador Valley High School gymnasium at 1155 Santa Rita Road, Pleasanton, California. Around 15 units responded to the outbreak, and no injuries were associated with the fire. The exact cause of the fire is also under investigation. A text message that went to Amador Valley High School students' parents read:

"School & District staff are collaborating with local fire authorities to respond to a fire located in the Amador small gymnasium. Damage is still being assessed by the fire department. Please check your phone and email for more information as it pertains to the school day tomorrow."

The Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department responded to the fire at around 8 pm. The school's sprinkler system helped prevent the fire from spreading to an extent. PUSD spokesman Patrick Gannon assured that the school's new alarm system notified the authorities on time.

The damages to the small 100-year-old gymnasium are still being assessed. Thankfully, however, the fire did not spread and cause any further damage to other school buildings.

Expand Tweet

Amador Valley Today, the official student news portal of Amador Valley High School, provided additional details regarding the fire. The publication referenced an Alameda County Fire Live Broadcastify that suspected the fire to be caused by faulty wiring. The building had filled with smoke and the campus was evacuated.

The portal further stated that the firefighters requested a building inspector at around 9.05 pm to assess the damage to the building.

Another Alameda County Fire Live Broadcastify stated that the fire timer stopped at around 9.29 pm. A parent also posted a picture on the official Amador Valley WhatsApp group and claimed that the building's roof had collapsed. The incident is currently under investigation.