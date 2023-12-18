How many people died in the Bullhead City house fire? Victims' ages explored as police and fire departments start investigation

Tragedy struck on Saturday, December 16, when a house fire in Bullhead City, northwestern Arizona led to the deaths of five people. All the victims were children and they were related to each other. They were aged 2, 4, 5, 11, and 13, and according to USA Today, there was no adult present in the house when the fire broke out.

The cause of the house fire is not known as of this writing, and the case is currently under investigation. No one survived the fatal fire that broke out in the two-story duplex.

Bullhead City is located close to the Colorado River, in Mohave County, Arizona, United States. On Saturday, a fire broke out in the 400 block of Anna Circle at around 5 pm local time, as per Bullhead City police.

The flames engulfed a two-story duplex building and led to the tragic demise of everyone inside the house. There was no adult present when the fire broke out and five children, who were aged 2, 4, 5, 11, and 13, died in the flaming building.

According to the Arizona Republic, Bullhead City Police Department spokesperson, Emily Fromelt revealed that four of the deceased children were siblings and one was a relative. All the children lived in the two-story duplex and their names and identities have not been released to the public as of this writing.

The reason for the fire is yet to be determined and the Bullhead City Police Department released a statement on Facebook, confirming that the same is currently under investigation.

"This is an ongoing investigation being handled by the Bullhead City Police Department, with assistance from the Bullhead City Fire Department, Lake Havasu City Fire Department and ATF Fire Investigators," the department stated.

Several individuals took to the comments section of the post on Facebook and offered their condolences and prayers to the family of the children who died in the fire. Netizens urged people to support the family, especially this close to Christmas

A few netizens also criticized the parents of the children as the news came to light. However, a Facebook user named Laura Ingraham Paden, a Fort Mohave resident, stated that they believed the parent of the deceased children was a single dad "trying to take care of the children on his own."

"Let’s not judge him. I saw him first hand with the kids at a birthday party a week before and he seemed to be a loving father and surely didn’t ask for this to happen," Paden said.

"If you can’t say something nice just say a prayer and keep quiet. He’s gonna need all the prayers he can get. Please show some compassion and ask how you can be of help during this tragedy."

Netizens offered their condolences to the family (Image via Facebook)

A fundraiser titled 'Anna Circle Fire Fund,' dedicated to the tragedy, was also launched by the non-profit organization, River Fund, Inc., aiming to help the family during this tough time.