What happened to Emmaus Lutheran Church Pastor Kurt Schilling's children? GoFundMe raises more than $38,000 post Waupeca accident 

The Weyauwega, Wisconsin community is extending help to Pastor Kurt Schilling after he and his wife, Paulina, lost their four children in a car accident. A GoFundMe fundraising campaign has been created for the family to help them during this difficult time. The incident is currently under investigation by law enforcement.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 9:13 pm Saturday, December 16, about a two-vehicle crash. It was revealed that a pickup truck hit an SUV head on, leaving three dead at the scene. Another person who sat in the SUV was transported to the hospital after sustaining life-threatening injuries. Sadly, they died too.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to a health facility as well. The Sheriff’s Office has announced that alcohol likely played a role in the car crash.

Meanwhile, community members took to the internet to share the tragic news. Angela Parker Eastwood was one among many who took to Facebook to say:

“Pastor Schilling will always hold a special place in my heart, as he was our pastor for several years at Redeemer Lutheran Church. My boys went to Redeemer, and they had a special bond with him. Keeping them all in my thoughts and prayers.”

According to Memorial Haven, Pastor Kurt Schilling was born in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. He went on to study at Milwaukee Lutheran High School and Concordia University Chicago. He currently works as a National Architectural Coatings Consultant at Prime Coating Systems. He is also a dedicated pastor at Emmaus Lutheran Church.

GoFundMe raises over $38,000 after Pastor Kurt Schilling’s children pass away

Today, Trisha Loehrke took to GoFundMe to set up a fundraising campaign under the name of “Gonzalez Children.” The campaign set up a goal of $40,000. At the time of writing this article it had already amassed $38,696.

The fundraiser creator revealed that Schilling’s children, Daniel, Fabian, Lilian and Daniela tragically passed away in a car accident. The GoFundMe was created to help the family with funeral and memorial expenses. The GoFundMe also added:

“Pastor Kurt and Paulina have helped so many in the time of need and hoping the community can return the favor and support them during this difficult time.”

The highest donation of $5000 was made by an anonymous donor. At the time of writing this article, 389 people had donated to the fundraiser. The GoFundMe page was still receiving financial aid at the time of writing this article.

Loehrke also revealed that those who do not wish to provide online donations, can mail their contributions to “Emmaus Lutheran Church c/o Kurt Schilling N180 County Rd A Waupaca WI 54981.”

Some supporters also left heartfelt messages on the GoFundMe page. Renee Buhrow shared that she went to church with Kurt Schilling and his family alongside going to school with Lilian. She also added:

“My heart hurts for you, and my thoughts and prayers go to you as well. I am so deeply sorry for your loss.”

Specific details about the funeral arrangements were not released to the public at the time of writing.